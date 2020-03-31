How to Improve your B2C Ecommerce Marketing in 24 hours?

Most of the sales today happen digitally and every ecommerce business is facing fierce competition. It is even more intense in the context of B2C ecommerce as businesses interact with consumers directly to get sales through online channels.





Is online selling getting difficult for you? If yes, you are at the right place. Well, opening an online store is easier than sustaining the business due to its customer-driven business structure. No matter how easy it may sound, owning and maintaining an online business is not easy.













Of course, there is no scarcity of B2C ecommerce tips and tricks to boost your online sales, but most of them will turn out to be irrelevant if you are not using the right strategies to improve your marketing efforts and support business goals.





Could you relate to us?





Today, we are going to take you through the most innovative ways to improve your B2C ecommerce marketing in 24 hours. Yes, you read it right. You can improve the marketing of your online store within a day...!!





Use content to market yourself

Ecommerce websites are created on technologies, applications, and alike resources but its success is based on the emotions. And content drives emotions and sale conversions at a much higher pace than any other strategies. It allows you to get connected with customers and if you do it well, it will increase engagement and brand loyalty. The increased consumer engagement and loyalty leads to a higher rate of conversions and online sales for a B2C ecommerce business.





Content is the primary source through which the online businesses get an identification, personality and hold their website visitors. The idea behind engaging the customer is to get them onboarded soon on the platform and they will start buying from the store. In this manner, a casual website visitor can be converted into a paying customer.





The gist is that “Content tells a story and that story sells the products to the target audience”. And this starts as soon as your website domain name is decided and ecommerce system gets started.





You can quickly address the most important questions before deciding on the content:

Who are you and what are your offerings?

How much the products/services cost?

What is the cost of your offerings?

Who is your target audience?

Why are you better than other competitors in the industry?

How can your offerings benefit the user?





The first thing you need is to START. Pick a medium for publishing the content for your B2C ecommerce website and then, select the most comfortable type of content that matches your business needs. The formats can be product guides, customer success stories, information pamphlets, glossaries, training videos etc. you can further promote your content through organic or paid marketing and reach people even faster.





Gear up for discounts and promotions

The customers love discounts and promotions, whether they are in the form of coupons, site-wide sale, selected sale items etc. It is important to manage the ecommerce system in such a way that various promotions are communicated effectively on the website and make it easy for customers to get the deals.





You can promote your website in many ways. Some of them are:





i) Exclusive discount for subscribers

The exclusive offers give a sense of belonging to the customers and let them appreciate the generosity of the B2C ecommerce brand even more. It also encourages the non-users to sign up on the website and ultimately increases your customer base. Taking a step forward, you can also partner with industry influencers to provide a special discount to their followers.





ii) Mobile or in-app discounts

If you have a mobile app, you can leverage this discount to target the consumers who are using the mobile application. Of course, this involves a sense of exclusivity. Also, when a customer downloads your app, you get myriad possibilities to engage them better.





iii) Event or date-specific discounts

Here, the promotions revolve around certain dates or events to attract the customers. For example, people wait for the “Black Friday” sale and get communication on different media channels some weeks prior to the event.





iv) Milestone promotions

There are a number of milestones for B2C ecommerce business as they can promote their brand by providing discounts on anniversaries, specific product catalogue release, partnerships and alike. Celebrate your achievements with customers to drive their customer loyalty better.





You can also promote through dynamic marketing pages as it generates tremendous website traffic and leads. These are customized forms to help you capture the customer information and store it effortlessly. It can be developed by an ecommerce system functionality and allow you to sell products, get product requirements, provide feedback, and much more.





Use your website as the primary marketing channel

Many online business owners prioritize the online channels like social media and paid promotions but forget their primary marketing channel – The website





Every B2C ecommerce company have a website but have you ever thought of leveraging your website for strategic and personalized marketing. You can make your website a valuable marketing tool by using the automated marketing solution. It helps you display customized messages on the website, offer personalized incentives to members, provide opt-in forms on entry and exit intent of customers etc.





The concept of targeting has added even more feathers in the cap of website marketing channel. It helps you drive data-driven targeting, enhance your existing strategy, and boost customer reach, retention, and business revenues.





Automated emails to run cart abandonment & reminder campaigns

Automation is everywhere!! And it is pretty much required for ecommerce companies because customers can respond differently every time they visit the website. Sometimes, they just visit to check out the trends, or add products to wish list/shopping cart.





Using the pre-set triggers to send relevant emails is the trick to catch maximum customers. An integrated ecommerce system allows you to send highly relevant and timely messages that delight your subscribers and also, boost your online sales.





Like, sending emails to customers who abandoned their shopping cart can be easily done with abandoned cart feature of ecommerce platforms. This email can encourage the buyer to revisit the website and complete the pending transaction. Or you can simply send an email to ask for the feedback. Once the email is automated in the system, the email goes out as soon as the pre-set triggers are initiated by the customers.





Real-time Personalization

Well, knowing the target audience is the foremost thing you need to do to make your online business successful. Because the B2C ecommerce website functionality and promotions are decided on the basis of people whom you would be selling the products. Of course, it cannot be done with one size fits all approach and requires personalization to provide different content and experiences to different consumers. The use of customer interests, browsing history, preferences can help companies to send personalized marketing communications.





It makes the customer feel privileged and they show more interest in buying the product from your store. And it can drastically increase your foothold in the ecommerce industry. It is also important to integrate different channels while interacting with the customer. For example, the customer drops the shopping cart on the website but we can encourage to buy the added products through email marketing.





Finding the right solution for B2C ecommerce marketing

Considering the above marketing techniques, it is necessary to conduct these activities through a marketing automation solution. A well-integrated ecommerce solution is the one that focuses on acquisition as well as retention capabilities for online businesses. B2C ecommerce companies have the opportunity to break through by implementing the marketing tactics discussed here. The combination of technology, convenience, automation, system integration leads to the development of excellent buying experience of customers. And the customer relationship is the topmost trait that drives loyalty of online consumers and keeps them coming back to win forward in business.