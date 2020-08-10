PHP is one of the most popular and important programming languages. This language has its own fame. PHP is an open-source programming language with unrestricted use.





You can use it the way you like. It is one of the easiest languages to learn. Yet, it is and has always been one of the highly used languages.





If you want to use this language, a PHP web development can help you with their service. Some of the big techs such as Facebook, Wikipedia uses PHP.





It has held a good place in 2020. Though it is not as easy as C, C++ but the advantages that it provides are very useful in the IT industry.

10 incredible things you can do using PHP in 2020

You Can Have Cyber security on Your Website You Can Write Your Own Script Code You Can Integrate Cloud Technology Into Your Website Image Processing And Generations You Can Create Instagram Like Filters For Images You can create a Content management system You Can Integrate AMP You Can Use Linux Or Apache For Free Faster And Effective E-commerce Development You Can Use Ming Library

1. You Can Have Cyber security on Your Website

PHP is a great language that helps you to combine cyber security on your website. With the advancement of the internet, concern towards cyber security has also increased.





A report says “64% of companies have faced web-based attacks” Hackers can easily hack websites. So it is a must to understand the use of cyber security and implement it.





Hire PHP programmer to make a website integrated with cyber security. PHP offers you a facility to secure your website using its robust technology.





The integration of Cyber security mechanism and PHP development tools helps to prevent ongoing frequent cyber attacks.

2. You Can Write Your Own Script Code

PHP provides you with a facility to create your own email list. No, more use of third-party email features! It helps you to reduce dependence on third-party facilities.





Apart from this, you can send notifications to your clients using PHP. The notification may be some important message or about your products, services, etc.





Hire PHP developer who is efficient in using PHP programming language. It is a great way to stay in touch with clients. It is one of the incredible uses of PHP.

3. You Can Integrate Cloud Technology Into Your Website

Cloud technology is the next big innovation in the IT industry. It has tremendously helped to make the workflow easy.





It has multiple advantages. In this advanced era, most of the companies need cloud technology due to its professional advantages.





PHP offers you a great facility to integrate cloud technology into your website. If you are confused with the process, you can look for a PHP developer for hire.





You can access your data from anywhere around the world without carrying your office laptop. If you want to use this technology go through PHP development websites.





You can combine Cloud and PHP in web applications. According to a survey, “ 79% of websites and application development companies are using cloud framework and PHP”. This integration has opened ways to numerous web solutions.

4. Image Processing And Generations

PHP allows users to export images in different formats such as jpeg, png, gif. This is possible due to access to the GD library of PHP.





Now, you can easily process and generate an image using this programming language. To avail of this incredible feature, you can reach out to PHP developer for hire.





What is a GD library? GD library is a library function that allows the user to take the output of images in the desired format in the browser, resize images, crop images, as well as manage multiple files.

5. You Can Create Instagram Like Filters For Images

Another incredible use of PHP is its excellent editing feature. Have a look at PHP development sites to avail of such great websites.





Social media has raised to be a powerful platform. Instagram is one of the most used platforms with over 200 million accounts. Its features to create amazing image filter is one of the key reason behind this vigorous use.

PHP helps to do wonderful edits and can be your drive for creating a great image processing websites.





Image Magic API is a rich wrapper, known as Imagick. You can use this PHP extension to modify and create wonderful images..

6. You can create a Content management system

Data and content management is one of the essential requirements of an organized business. Every business has its own needs for this.





CMS is one of the root requirements in almost all businesses. It makes the whole process of updating and adding content easy. Just a few clicks and your work is done.

7. You Can Integrate AMP

AMP here stands for Accelerated Mobile Page. Research says “ even 100-millisecond delay in website load time can reduce conversion rates by 7 percent.”





This could build up to be a tremendous loss! PHP helps to improve the loading speed of websites which in turn can help you in better search engine ranking.





The AMP service provided by PHP is recommended to enhance page speed. Are you confused about the whole process? You must take the help of the PHP website development service.

8. You Can Use Linux Or Apache For Free

Are you tight on your budget? Do you want to cut on your expenses? Great! PHP is for you. PHP allows using Linux and Apache servers free of cost, unlike .NET. You can reach out to a web development company.

9. Faster And Effective E-commerce Development

An e-commerce website that needs to be designed from scratch is a tedious and time-taking process. If you are well versed in PHP, you can easily find a solution for this.





There is no need to write code from scratch instead use a PHP framework. PHP frameworks such as Cake PHP, Symphony, Laravel, Codeigniter are of great help to developers.





Now, you can develop an e-commerce website. Web development companies have been working in this field.

10. You Can Use Ming Library

PHP allows users to use Ming Library, hence you can easily use flash on web pages. Now, you can easily generate graphics such as text and images in flash.





You can create Flash files in.swf format with the help of PHP or look for a PHP website development services.

The Takeaway

PHP is considered as the most revolutionary technology when we talk about web development. Here, we have discussed 10 incredible things you can do using PHP though there are many more.





It has beautifully integrated advanced technology to provide the best possible service. It enhances your creativity, secures your websites, as well as allow the content to access globally.





Developers who are pro in using PHP stand out from the crowd. You can reach out to the PHP development company for the service.