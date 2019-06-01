EDITIONS
Tarun Nagar

Tarun Nagar is the Founder & CEO of Dev Technosys, a global ranking Web and Mobile Application Development Company. With 10+ years of experience of enabling then Startups which are now global leaders with creative solutions, he is differentiated by out-of-the-box IT solutions throughout the domain. He is known for his visionary qualities and adaptability for technology and trends, passionate as he is he is in every aspect dedicated to making IT simple, accessible and approachable for business enterprises.

Leading Python Web Frameworks Every Developer Should Know

by Tarun Nagar
Share on
24th May 2019 · 6 min read
Growth hacks

Tips to Plan Perfect Software or App Release

by Tarun Nagar
Share on
25th Apr 2019 · 6 min read
Growth hacks

Tips to learn for successful product development

by Tarun Nagar
Share on
18th Apr 2019 · 6 min read
Tech

Know about Top Android Development Frameworks

by Tarun Nagar
Share on
17th Feb 2019 · 5 min read

Tips to Improve App Development expertise for any App Development Company

by Tarun Nagar
Share on
7th Jan 2019 · min read
Tech

Know best platforms for Mobile App Startups: Android or iOS?

by Tarun Nagar
Share on
26th Dec 2018 · 6 min read