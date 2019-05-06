"Insecurity"- Is it a Reality or a Perception or a Notion or a Myth?

‘Insecurity’ is primarily a phenomenon of fight with oneself. Source of Insecurity happens from wide ranging reasons like ‘Fear of Losing’, ‘Lack of Confidence & Conviction’, ‘Jealousy’, ‘Superiority and/or Inferiority complex’, ‘wrong notion about self and/or others’ abilities/capabilities…
The cause of Insecurity may arise across discipline in one’s life, including not limited to professional, Intellectual, Social, Cultural, Family, Personal or … background.
It may be interesting to go back to childhood. The symptoms of Insecurity can be observed bang from childhood itself. With arrival of second child in the family, first child start showing traits of Insecurity. First child start feeling
The real situation in case to case basis may differ; however, the response of first child is pretty much same in most cases. Possibly, person gets into ‘Insecurity from Childhood’ itself.
This doesn’t stop here. Parents marry their kids. Like it or not, mothers develop insecurities as bride arrives home. At this point of time, mother’s feelings are quite similar to first child with arrival of second child. This may be a subject of separate discussions all together; right now, it is more to set context.
Insecurities do prevail among people in Social circle, reasons and purposes may differ.
In professional World, this is all over; this can be seen all over visibly and behind the curtains. Degree may vary for different people at different point of time across situations, but this is one undisputed reality in professional world.
As person moves up the ladder/ ranks across discipline in life, typically higher the Insecurity one gets into. One of the key reasons: persons getting loner at highest level and among fewer otherwise. The space shrinks for one’s survival and/or growth.
Insecurity is very natural phenomenon in one’s life. This is not found among one in millions, it is more often. However there are few people, who learn the art of managing Insecurities.
Managing Insecurities is both ‘Science and Art’, when it comes to dealing with Insecurities.
First and foremost, person must know and be aware of the need to deal with Insecurities of self and not of others. This needs to be known to self and recognize as among most Critical Success Factors. This is a contest with self, fight with self, win over or defeat with self. ‘Being Positive’ about most things in life is yet another critical success factor.
Let’s look at some of the beliefs and realities that one needs to believe and practice consciously and/or BAU (Business As usual), while working on Insecurity Management (consciously and/or BAU):
A successful CEO is who believes in and practice to hire people in each discipline, who knows respective subject more than self. Each of the hire shall be Champion of respective subject matter. Here comes the role of CEO, his/her wisdom to create wonderful music/ tune from piano by pressing right keys with right intensity in right combination. I recently met one such CEO of a US-based Multinational, who acknowledged his style of operations very close to this.
To reiterate, Insecurity Management is a factor of working on oneself. Coaching, Training & Orientation, Workshops, Counseling … can help; but fight with self can be won by fighting oneself with conviction, humility, honesty, sincerity, and genuineness.
People who continue to struggle manage their insecurities are mostly noisy, negative in their behavior, irritating & remain irritated, argument nature, have opinion on anything & everything, sometime backbiters/ environment spoilers, and so many traits. All will never all the traits, but combination of factors will reflect in their working, interactions, and behavior.
People who are able to manage their insecurities, by far, contribute significantly in their ecosystem without making noise.
Some and most of all this may look ‘common sense’, however ‘common sense is most uncommon’. Enjoy Reading!!!