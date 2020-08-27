A landing page builder is a software that helps you in creating, designing and easy landing pages to enhance your conversions. It converts your visitors into customers. The landing page builders comprise best and powerful tools and templates to create beautiful landing pages.





The best landing page builder will allow you to create landing pages without using any code and taking the help of an expert developer. The software helps in generating leads to businesses.





Things every landing page builder must have





There are some must-have things which every landing page should have, these points are:





Unique and creative templates

Allows to create unlimited landing pages

Reporting and analytics

Email marketing integrations

Integration with other tools

A/B testing

Multiple user accounts

Custom code feature

Free trials offer by landing page builder

Advanced design feature

Support live chat

Easy and simple to operate

Affordable pricing

Mobile optimizations





The article is all about the top 15 landing page builder in 2020.

15 Best Landing Page Builders (2020)

1. Instapage

Instapage is one of the best landing page builders for newbies and professionals. It allows you to create the best landing pages in just a few minutes. Instapage helps in creating a custom landing page easily and quickly.





The landing page software is quite popular among small businesses, bloggers, agencies, etc as it provides 200+ impressive templates and you need not have coding knowledge to use them. Instapage has all the features which the best landing page builder must have to create traffic.





Features of Instapage





Friendly plugins

WordPress integration

200+ unique templates

A/B testing

Huge library of royalty-free stock images, videos, etc.





Price details





Instapage offers two plans one is core and another is Enterprise. The prices are fixed for the Core plan but Enterprise plans price structure changes according to the different requirements of the users.





The price structure for the Core plan is:





If you are paying monthly then it will charge $129/mo.

If you are paying annually then it will provide a discount of 23% and it costs you $99/month.





2. Unbounce

Undoubtedly, Unbounce is the best landing page builder available in the market. It is very easy to use and is the great landing page software for beginners, small businesses and marketing agencies.





It consists of an exclusive collection of templates and powerful tools. This landing page builder enables you to create mobile-friendly landing pages without taking the help of any professionals and developers.





With its starting plan you can use features like A/B testing, can integrate with Hubspot and WordPress, use 75 landing page templates, etc. But if you want to use advanced tools you can upgrade to premium and enterprise plans.





Features of Unbounce





Manageable drag and drop editor

100+ distinct templates

A/B testing

Allows to add maps

WordPress integration





Price details





Unbounce offers three different plans,





Essential plan - $99/month

Premium plan - $199/month

Enterprise plan - $499+/month





These rates are for monthly subscriptions but if you take an annual subscription, you can save up to 20% on every plan. Then the price charge you for every plan are:





Essential plan - $79/month

Premium plan - $ 159/mo

Enterprise plan - $399+/mo





Unbounce provides a 30 days free trial to test its features and if you take the subscription plan it will offer 20% discount on the first three paid months.

3. Leadpages

Leadpages is one of the best landing page builders that is also very affordable and provides great solutions to its users. The main aim of this landing page builder is to increase your leads through the landing page.





It is one of the best landing page software that provides robust tools and templates in enhancing leads and sales of your business. It helps in designing mobile responsive landing pages. With its standard plan, you can use features like unlimited pages and traffic, free landing page templates, $100 Google Adwords credit. But to use advanced features you can opt for professional and advanced plans.





Features of Leadpages





Robust drag and drop builder

Mobile and user friendly

A/B testing

160+ remarkable templates

WordPress integration





Price Details





Leadpages offers various types of subscription plans.





Standard plan - $37/month

Professional plan - &79/month.

Advanced plans with premium features - $321/month.





All these plans are available at this price if you take it monthly but if you go for an annual subscription you can save up to 39%. The price changes for an annual subscription,

Standard plan - $25/month

Professional plan - $48/month

Advanced plan - $199/month





Leadpages offers a 14 day free trial for its users.





4. Hubspot

Hubspot is another best landing page builders but it is quite expensive than other landing page builders. It consists of the best and exclusive features and tools that help you in designing the most beautiful landing pages and has the ability to convert your visitors into leads.





The landing page builder is very convenient to use and is the best option for business owners and entrepreneurs. It provides you with more benefits if you connect Hubspot with Hubspot’s free CRM.





Hubspot provides some advanced analytics tools and testing software that helps your page to generate more leads.





Features of Hubspot





Modest templates

Manageable to add videos, tracking, etc.

Tools for creating content and blog

Facebook lead ads

SEO and content strategy





Price details





Hubspot offers two kinds of plans to its users:





Basic plan – it is a starter plan but doesn’t provide enhanced features. It costs you $42/month

Professional plan – it provides you with exclusive features and full access to the landing page builder. It charges $655/month.





5. Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a landing page builder available in the market which is packed with some of the impressive features and tools that helps in achieving leads. Designing attractive landing pages has become very easier with this landing page software. It helps in creating mobile responsive landing pages.





Mailchimp allows you to create unlimited landing pages for free. Its essential plan provides the feature of A/B testing but there is one shortcoming of Mailchimp is it doesn’t have extraordinary features like email marketing and automated landing page features not even in its premium plan.





Price details





Mailchimp offers two types of plans:





Essential plan – it offers A/B testing feature at $9.99/month

Premium plan - $299/month





6. Send in Blue

Send in blue is a popular landing page builder which is very affordable. It helps in creating the best landing page builder and email marketing. It provides various robust landing page tools which are helpful for the beginners to create an impressive website.





Features of SendinBlue





A/B testing

Email marketing

Marketing automation

Support chat

Impressive templates





Price details





Send in blue is one of the affordable landing page builders, its premium plan starts at $39/month.





7. Get Response

Get Response is one of the best landing page builders that allows you to design impressive landing pages and helps you in your email marketing. It is very simple and easy to use and doesn’t require so much effort to create landing pages.





Get response offers various powerful tools that make it most trusted landing page builder software. It helps in creating a mobile responsive landing page.





Features of Get response





Effortless to move content around

Simple drag and drop editor

A/B testing

Build-in analytics

Integrates with numerous platforms such as Facebook, Bing, etc.





Price details





Get Response offers different types of plans:





Email plan – charges $15/month

Pro plan - $49/month

Max plan - $165/month

Enterprise plan - $1,199/month





8. Wishpond

Wishpond is another popular landing page builder with that you can also design social contents and pop-ups. With its basic plan, you can generate boundless landing pages.





Wishpond is a very simple landing page builder to use and its best option for the beginners as well as professional users.





Features of Wishpond





Widespread pre-designed templates

Integrated with many platforms

Easy drag and drop builder

Simple to operate by none developers

Support live chat





Price details





Wishpond offers three different plans:





Starting out – The plan costs you $49/ month and you can get up to 1000 leads.

Everything you need – it costs you $99/month and you can get up to 2500 leads.

Rapid Growth – It costs you $199/month and can get up to 10000 leads.





All these prices are for annual billing and Wishpond offers 14 days free starting days. Apart from all the three plans, it also offers a custom package which is available at $3000 per month and it is good for 1 million leads.





9. Landing Lion

Landing lion is the best landing page builder as it provides some of the excellent features. The software provides a freemium package for people with some restricted requirements. Some of its powerful features are drag and drop editor, A/B testing, SEO management, etc.





Features of Landing Lion





Can run multiple tests

Unique templates

Mobile responsive landing pages

Automatic SSL certificate

Integrated MailChimp, HubSpot, etc.





Price details





It offers four types of plans:





Exploring – free

Launching - $29/mo and $290/year

Growing - $99/mo and $990/year

Scaling - $249/month and $2490/year





10. Lander

Lander is the popular landing page builder for everyone who wants to generate leads to the websites. The landing page builder is trusted by many people and has about 1.5 million users. It offers 100+ pre-designed landing page to make a selection.





It also provides drag and drops editor and dynamic text replacement that helps in enhancing your Adwords quality score. Lander helps in creating mobile responsive landing pages with its robust tools.





Features of Lander





A/B testing

Facebook landing pages

100+ landing page design-builder

Dynamic text replacement

Email integration





Price details





The leader offers three types of plans:





Basic – it is suitable for the small business and available at $16/month. But if you pay annually then it will provide you with a discount and can save up to 66%. It is good for 5000 visitors.

Professional – this plan is suitable for in house marketers. The plan is available at $54/month but if you pay annually you can save up to 45%. It is good for 25K/month.

Pro plus – the plan is best for marketing teams, it costs you $149/month but if you pay annually you can save up to 25%. It is good for 100K visitors/month.





Lander provides 14 day free trials on all the above plans.





11. Landingi

Landingi is one of the beneficial landing page builders that help in creating your visitors into your customers. It is one of the most flexible landing page builder tools.





Landing doesn’t require any specific IT and coding skills to create, publish and enhance your landing pages. With its robust features and drag and drop editor creating a landing page has become easier. It provides numerous unique templates to create your landing page that increases your customer base.





With its automate and agency plan you can use features like A/B testing, autoresponders, webhooks, etc.





Features of Landingi





Drag and drop pixel perfect editor

100+ incredible templates

Integrated with many platforms like MailChimp, Hubspot, etc.

Landing page import

Creation and page design plugins





Price details





Landingi provides various types of plans:





Basic plan - $29/month

Automate plan - $49/month

Agency plan - $109/month





12. Shortstack

Shortstack is an amazing landing page builder which helps in getting more leads from your marketing campaign. It helps you in designing the beautiful landing pages for contests, quizzes and giveaways.





It is easy to use and doesn’t require the help of any developer to create a landing page. Shotstack has several powerful landing page tools like marketing automation, campaign analytics tools, etc. It is integrated with MailChimp, Google analytics, etc.





Features of Shortstack





Real-time editing

Drag and drop editor

Powerful analytics

Simple client management

Customizable CTAs





Price details





Shortstack offers four different plans:





Starter - $29/month

Business - $99/mo

Agency - $199/mo

Brand - $499/mo

13. Divi

Divi is the popular landing page builder and a website design system. It is highly used by beginners and professional. It provides a visual treat as it contains beautiful themes. With Divi, you can create some of the best websites with exclusive designs.





Features of Divi





CTA templates

Considerable customization

Boundless design options

Reasonable price

Exclusive ranges of templates





Pricing details





Divi offers two types of plans:





The basic plan that is available at $70/year

One-off plan costs you $199





14. Launchaco

Launchaco is the popular landing page builder dedicated to the startups. It provides various tools to create impressive websites. It is very easy to use and doesn’t require any professional skills to create websites. Also, it is free to use although you have to pay some nominal charge for using its benefits.





Through Lanchaco you can build as many websites you want even on the free version. Lauchaco provides limited landing page tools to create a website that can generate leads.





Features of Launchaco





Can use without creating an account

Building website free

Untroubled visual editor

HTTPS encryption

Easy to use





Price details





Launchaco is a free website builder website but charges a nominal amount of $49.99/ year to abolish Launchaco branding and Host on your own domain.





15. Systeme.io

Systeme.io is a popular landing page builder which provides all in one marketing platforms to the entrepreneur to generate leads in their landing pages.





The landing page software is best for creating blogs, initiate an online business, sell online courses, etc. It can integrate with Zaiper and other platforms. It is one of the reasonable landing page builders available in the market. Despite being cheap it contains all the exclusive features which a landing page builder must have to create a site and boost customer base.





Features of Systeme.io





Uncomplicated drag and drop builder

Customer support

A/B testing

Affiliate program maintenance

Blogging capabilities





Price Details





Systeme.io provides three different pricing plans. The starting plan costs you $27, and the other two plans cost $47 and $97.





Benefits of using a landing page builder

Here are some of the benefits of using a landing page builder are:





A/B testing – A/B testing plays a major role in creating a landing page as testing is very important before making it online.

Attractive and beautiful templates – every landing page builder offers creative templates and you can customize them to create landing pages and make it attractive so that it can influence the targeted audiences.

Convenient to use – it is very easy to use these landing page builders software as you need not require any special knowledge. Simply follow the steps and create a beautiful landing page.

Increase conversions – the major advantage of using landing page builder is it helps in boosting conversions.

Increase credibility – landing pages are concentrated on its specific task and it also uses testimonial on the landing page for the product and service it is representing help in increasing credibility.





Why best landing page builder is important





There are numerous landing page builder is available in the market but using the best landing page builder is important for creating high conversion landing pages to generate leads. The best landing page builder helps in boosting traffic, enhance your SEO and increase your brand recognition. Landing pages leads the users to a particular product and service and stimulate them to take action that helps in creating conversions and increase customer base.