National Testing Agency conducts JEE Mains exam twice in a year. It is the topmost engineering entrance exam of India. Through JEE Mains candidates will get admission in National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other centrally funded technical institute. JEE Main 2020 Application form for January session exam will release in the month of September 2019. All interested and eligible candidate will be able to fill the application form. National Testing Agency will conduct the exam in the month of January 2020. Read the complete article to know more about Joint Entrance Exam Main 2020.

Important Dates and Details of JEE Mains

Aspirants who are going to appear in JEE Main 2020 should know all important dates and details regarding the exam. We are providing here all the important information about JEE Mains. It will keep them updated about every upcoming event.

Exam Name - Joint Entrance Exam Mains

Commonly known as - JEE Main

Application Form Release Date - In the month of September 2019

Admit Card Release Date - In the month of December 2019

Conducting Authority - National Testing Agency

Examination Dates - In the month of January 2020

JEE Mains Result - Ist week of February 2020

JEE Mains Eligibility Criteria

Each aspirant must know eligibility criteria before apply for the exam. It will ensure them whether they will be eligible or not eligible for the exam.

Qualification-Candidates must have passed their 12th exams or its equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Age limit criteria - There is no age limit for JEE Mains 2020.

Qualifying Subjects - Candidate in their 12th level must have passed with at least of five mandatory subjects – Physics, Mathematics along with anyone from the Biology, Chemistry, Biotechnology or any other technical vocational.

Total Attempt - There will be no attempt limit to apply for this test.

JEE Mains Application Form

Joint Entrance Exam Main Application Form will release in online mode. It will release at the official website of JEE Mains. NTA will release the application form in the month of September 2020. All aspirants are requested to fill each and every detail correct in the JEE Main Application Form. In the application form you have to upload various documents like a scanned copy of Signature, Category certificate, Scanned copy of photograph etc in the prescribed format.

JEE Mains Admit Card

Admit Card is the most important identity to appear in the exam. No one can get entry in the examination hall without Admit Card. JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card will release in the month of December. The conducting Authorities will release Admit Card for this exam in online mode. Students must keep in mind that the admit card will not be sent to the candidate via post or any other medium. You have to visit the official website of JEE Mains to download admit card.

JEE Mains Result

The result of JEE Main will be available in online mode. You will require application number and password to check your JEE Main Result 2020. In the result, candidates can check their qualifying status, total score, the sectional score of each subject. NTA will release JEE Mains 2020 Result in the Ist week of February 2020. Only those students will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced Exam who successfully clear cut off of JEE Mains Exam.



