8 Key Advantages of a Home Workout App

Many of us believe that there is no substitute for a trainer coaching to gain muscle or shed off those extra kilos or to build your dream body. But the advent of home workout applications built with the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies, has dispelled this misconception.

Home workout apps offer a user the freedom to work out anywhere as per their convenience. This article will cover up the eight key benefits of such applications that you make you forget enrolling into premium gym memberships to stay fit and healthy. Have a look:

Personalized fitness programs

We all have different body types and fitness goals, and the “one plan fits for all” cannot be applied in this case. Most of the home workout applications are built with the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other top technologies that help in providing exclusive workout plans for every user.

All you have to do is to enter the required details, such as body measurements, your current fitness level, future fitness goals, and more, and it will create a unique exercise program for you. You can follow the exercises given in the plan to meet your fitness goals. Those who are already-fit and want to maintain this fitness level can choose from hundreds of workout plans already given in the fitness apps. The popular fitness apps also have various workout videos that users can follow to exercise.

Workout anytime anywhere





This is probably one of the best benefits of fitness apps. It gives you the liberty to work out at a convenient time. The only thing you need for this is your mobile phone and an internet connection, which is not too much to ask for. So, whether you are on a business trip, family vacation, or out of the town for any other reason, you have no excuse to miss your workout.

Zero or no equipment workout

Since most of the home workout applications focus on home work out, they come up with such exercises that don’t require you to buy any equipment. Merely by having a yoga mat, you can start and maintain your fitness regime anywhere.

Personalized diet charts

Some best at home workout apps also provide you personalized diet charts, since eating the right food plays a major role in achieving your goals and maintaining your fitness. You can choose the right option to get a vegetarian, non-vegetarian, protein-rich, carbs-rich, or any other type of diet plan.

AI-based personal trainers





This is something that makes the at-home workout apps worth it. Doing an exercising is not sufficient to attain your fitness goals; doing it right is what matters the most. Most of the workout apps come up with an AI-powered personal trainer, which acts just as a human trainer. Apart from guiding you on the posture during an exercise, the trainer can also provide you useful tips that can help you build your strength and stamina. Moreover, you can also get the answers to other fitness related queries.

Track your fitness

With the best home workout apps, you can track your exercises and set new goals for your body fitness. AI-powered fitness apps also offer you recommended plans based on your ability and stamina. To use this feature, all you have to do is to create an account and then log in via your registered email ID and password.

Different types of fitness activities

Self-training applications not only include physical fitness programs, but they also have specialized segments to explore Yoga Asanas, mediation, and other types of fitness. Some apps even provide you the option to create a full-body workout or target a specific body part. Moreover, you can also get audio instructions to avoid squinting or staring at your mobile phone while doing an exercise.

How to build a home workout app?

Self-training fitness applications are high in demand as people finding it an easy, convenient, and cost-effective way to stay fit. On top of that, they don’t have to restrict themselves to visiting gyms and fitness clubs at a dedicated time only. From a business perspective, it is a great industry to invest in. In other words, considering the huge demand for self-training fitness apps, you can think of developing the one.

To do so, you can either find a reliable and experienced custom mobile app development company or hire dedicated developers. Building the app on your own requires a great deal of effort and time. Moreover, it also requires an individual to hold expertise in various designing, developing, and testing technologies, which is nearly impossible.





So if you are choosing one of the top two options, then it is recommended to do a thorough research before making a final decision. Go with the one where you get quality at a cost-effective price. Wondering how much would it cost you to develop a self-training fitness app?





To get the answer to this question, you need to decide on the factors like the platform (Android or iOS) for your app, features of your app, the complexity of the app, and more. On an average, you might need to pay somewhere between USD 25,000 to 60,000 for a self-training fitness app development.





Te Bottom Line

The arrival of home workout apps is no less than a boon for those who find it difficult to spare time for visiting a gym or fitness club, but want to maintain a fit lifestyle. Using such an application, they can work out anywhere as per their convenience. What’s more exciting about these apps is that most of them come up with an AI-based personal trainer who can guide and train you like a human trainer. Along with providing personalized workout plans and meal plans, the best workout apps also render several other benefits. Here, in this article, we have covered eight of them. Check it out now!