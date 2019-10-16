Key Benefits of Cloud Managed Services for your Organization

Cloud computing has emerged as a crucial component for smooth implementation of business operations. With the adoption of cloud technology, organizations are able to fulfill fluctuating customer needs, implement complex analytical operations and accomplish a seamless expansion. These benefits multiply when these services are managed. Cloud managed services involve outsourcing of the cloud environment management to the service provider allowing organizations to focus on their critical business operations.









The demand for cloud managed services is burgeoning. In fact, according to a recent study by Markets and Markets, the cloud managed services market is estimated to reach $53.78 billion by 2022, up from $27.15 billion in 2017.





So, what all benefits can cloud managed services bring to your organization? Here are the key benefits of cloud managed services:





1) Cost Savings





When you outsource the management of your cloud environment to a reliable vendor, you have a highly skilled team proficient in all areas of server management to handle your servers. In contrast, when you manage these tasks on your own (as in on-premise servers), you need to hire technicians. And hiring new professionals is expensive.





Cloud managed services have a subscription-based billing model that involves a predictable, recurring monthly expenditure. With a fixed monthly cost, you can keep a tab on your expenses while enjoying the peace of mind that someone is always available to help you when you need it.





2) Higher Availability





In a managed service, your service provider monitors your network all round the clock. This ensures any technical glitch gets addressed and resolved in time and downtime is minimal. Cloud managed services often guarantee an up time of 99% or more, allowing you to be more productive in your operations.





Cloud managed services benefit from the high availability of infrastructure. Load balancing effectively distributes the incoming network traffic across a group of available servers. If one of the servers is unavailable for some reason, the traffic gets redirected to the remaining online servers.





3) Scalability





Considering the pace at which technology is growing, businesses need to be more agile and respond fast to customer needs. Scalability or the ability to rapidly scale up and down is critical to the growth and development of an organization. Scalable solutions help organizations accommodate rapid changes allowing them to stay productive, enhance availability and minimize unscheduled downtime. Cloud managed services optimize the scalability of resources allowing businesses to tackle priority projects and ad-hoc work in the most seamless manner.





4) Disaster Management





Several cloud managed services offer DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a service). In DRaaS, your service provider creates a back-up of your entire environment including your operating system, applications, data, file systems and existing configurations at a new location. With a duplicate of your cloud environment in place, you can recuperate and continue operations with minimal downtime if a disaster strikes.





5) Automatic Upgrades





In cloud managed services, the service provider bears the responsibility of carrying out regular updates and maintenance; this frees businesses from the hassle of managing all such tasks allowing them to save considerable time and money.





6) Better Response Time





When you outsource services to a reliable service provider, you remain assured of better response time across various levels of monitoring. Most of the managed service providers make sure they are able to access and repair any network within a short time period. Enterprise-level monitoring and remote cloud services allow vendors to respond to and resolve technical issues in the minimum time frame.





7) Security





In this age when cyber security breaches have become commonplace, it has become more important than ever to safeguard your network. Cloud managed services allow businesses to adopt a proactive approach towards network security. This is because managed service providers have a wide range of security features such as firewalls, multi-factor authentication and DDoS protection that create a highly secure network environment for their data and applications.





Wrapping it up





Cloud managed services allow businesses to scale seamlessly, reduce downtime, prepare effectively for disaster recovery and secure their network while saving considerable time, money and other resources. Managed services address your key pain areas and offer adequate support that helps you execute operations with the utmost ease.