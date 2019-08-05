Healthy Rakhi Menu for a Great Time on Raksha Bandhan

Indian festivals are not just about extending the holy beliefs and traditions, but they are also about enjoying the festival through celebrations and preparing a grand festive meal during the occasion. As the festival of Rakhi is approaching soon, it is high time that you should know about the healthy Rakhi menu that you can try out for your guests.









The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan is the most awaited festival of the year. During this holy occasion, sisters all around are known to tie the holy band of “Brother Rakhi” on their brothers’ wrist to pray for their better health, success, and prosperity in life. In return, the brothers are expected to shower love & affection over their sisters by giving them special gifts on occasion.





While you look forward to celebrating the festival of Rakhi with full zeal, it is imperative that you should look down upon the Rakhi menu as well. If you are expecting guests this Rakhi, you can surprise them with the special healthy Rakhi menu for an eventful festival. Here are some innovative ideas:





Drinks : Welcome your guests with a refreshing drink or smoothie of the season. Health experts suggest that a healthy dose of “Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie” can be a great option to satiate the thirst of the guests. It also serves to be a great way to kick start your Rakhi celebrations on a nutritious and healthy note. With the right ingredients, you would only require five minutes to prepare this hearty smoothie. If you are looking forward to preparing something sweet & tangy for the festival, you can also try out serving the delicious “Pineapple Panna” for your guests.

: Welcome your guests with a refreshing drink or smoothie of the season. Health experts suggest that a healthy dose of “Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie” can be a great option to satiate the thirst of the guests. It also serves to be a great way to kick start your Rakhi celebrations on a nutritious and healthy note. With the right ingredients, you would only require five minutes to prepare this hearty smoothie. If you are looking forward to preparing something sweet & tangy for the festival, you can also try out serving the delicious “Pineapple Panna” for your guests. Starters : Once you are done with the drinks, you can start serving the starters to please the guests. There are endless options in the healthy Indian menu when it comes to the starter dishes on the eve of Rakhi. For instance, the multi-grain sevpuris can be a great start to any dish due to its tasty as well as nutritious values. The delectable “tandoori gobhi (cauliflower)” is the next top recommendation in the Rakhi menu for starters. You can also try out a variety of “tikkas & kebabs” to enhance the starters menu for your Rakhi celebrations.

: Once you are done with the drinks, you can start serving the starters to please the guests. There are endless options in the healthy Indian menu when it comes to the starter dishes on the eve of Rakhi. For instance, the multi-grain sevpuris can be a great start to any dish due to its tasty as well as nutritious values. The delectable “tandoori gobhi (cauliflower)” is the next top recommendation in the Rakhi menu for starters. You can also try out a variety of “tikkas & kebabs” to enhance the starters menu for your Rakhi celebrations. Main Course : You should aim at making a fulfilling, yet lightweight & healthy main course for the occasion. The leading chefs explain that the scrumptious range of the spicy Soya Bhurji can be a great addition to the main course platter. You can team up this lip-smacking curry dish with tender, round “rotis” and you are good to go. For the healthier main course, you can even serve multi-grain rotis. For those who love gravy or curries, you can also serve the delicious range of Black Chana & Coconut Stew for ensuring a lightweight, fulfilling, and healthy main course recipe.

: You should aim at making a fulfilling, yet lightweight & healthy main course for the occasion. The leading chefs explain that the scrumptious range of the spicy Soya Bhurji can be a great addition to the main course platter. You can team up this lip-smacking curry dish with tender, round “rotis” and you are good to go. For the healthier main course, you can even serve multi-grain rotis. For those who love gravy or curries, you can also serve the delicious range of Black Chana & Coconut Stew for ensuring a lightweight, fulfilling, and healthy main course recipe. Desserts: Any Indian festival or celebration is incomplete without delicious desserts on the menu. For amazing dessert options, you can consider preparing the hearty, yet guilt-free Almond & Amarnath Ladoos. The recipe by leading chefs packs the goodness of almonds along with the immense nutrient values of the Amarnath grains. The ladoos can be prepared with the sweetness of natural jaggery and no traces of sugar.





Make the most of the upcoming Rakhi festival by preparing your list of the perfect healthy Rakhi menu. Prepare yourself in advance when you wish to send Rakhi to Canada. Have a great time together with friends and family!



