Know Best 8+ Tips For Troubleshooting Common Printer Problems

There are several factors which trigger difficulty whenever you require to do some print jobs and your printer model does not aspire to cooperate. Whenever it comes to the printer models, there can be a wide range of technical glitches that can halt the print jobs. The printer models can run out of ink, have very poor-quality of print jobs, print too slowly or sluggishly or get paper jams on the paper feed of the printer. Sometimes, you might also encounter specific error codes or error notifications on the LED display panel of your printer model.





However, particular troubleshooting hacks and solutions will differ as per the model or brand of the printer. But whenever you understand some common printer technical issues, then you can easily overcome that annoying situation by finding the right solutions of such error.





Here, in this informative post, we have compiled a list of eight of the most common and general printer models errors that you are likely to run into and some effective fixes on how to eradicate such troublesome technical printer errors.





Some Common Technical Errors of the Printer Models and Know How to Fix them:





Printers models can present several types of issues. Luckily, many errors of the printer models can be settled by the printer users armed with a few technical ideas and knowledge. Obviously, there are some primary things that you need to consider before performing technical hacks to eradicate printer issues.





By doing those things, you can fix various printer errors within a flicker of time. At first, you need to check your printer that is correctly plugged into the power outlet, powered on and connected to the system or the network of the Wi-Fi. These primary verifications may seem simple, but sometimes we neglect to examine the simple things before investigating the more complicated ones.





Here, in this segment, we have enlisted 8 common printer issues and suggestions to eliminate them. So, let’s start off with the simple and quick troubleshooting checks.





1. My Printer Won't Print





“Printer would not print issue” is one of the most common errors and a lot of printer users have confronted this annoying situation while doing some huge print jobs on their printer. In case, there are no error statement or error codes popping up, then you need to verify to see that the printer model is connected properly with the Ethernet cable or USB cable. If your printer model is wireless, then you need to verify that the Wi-Fi of the printer model is enabled and the printer is connected with the right Wi-Fi network.





Sometimes, this issue can occur due to the damaged driver of your printer model. Therefore, you need to check the driver of your printer model in order to troubleshoot this printer issue. Moreover, you can easily download the correct and appropriate driver for your printer model from the Official website. In case, the driver of your printer model is updated, but still, the issue continues, then you need to check the troubleshooting portion in the printer’s User Manual book.





2. Ghost Jams





Whenever your printer model says that there’s a paper jam in the tray of the printer paper feed, and there isn’t, then there is a high chance that this issue arises because of some internal technical glitch of the printer model.





This issue might also arise due to several other reasons, such as there must be some debris in the Duplexer of the printer or anything else. Here, we have described some fixes by which you can get rid of this error.





At first, you require to remove the rear duplexer of the printer and seize any of the four rollers of the duplexer of the printer model. Do the four rollers of the duplexer move smoothly? In case, not, then proceed with the following steps:

Use the paper clip to touch the brass contact points of the duplexer of the printer model. Linking this contact to the brass contact points of the duplexer makes the printer model consider that the duplexer of the printer is still installed. Moreover, you will need to keep this contact on the brass points of the duplexer till the last step.

Tap on the OK button in the Control Panel.

Then, check the white plastic gears of the printer model which is on the left-side panel of the printer.

In this step, you need to verify the gear teeth of the printer to check if there are any shards of paper or any derbies.

Whenever the gears and rollers rotate unobstructedly, then you have cleared the ghost jam of your printer and now, you can remove the paper clip and use your printer for the print jobs.





3. Printer Driver Error





The driver of the printer model basically acts as a translator between the system and your printer model. Like other applications of the system, the drivers of the printer can also be backdated or go out of date or lose compatibility with the version of your Operating System. Otherwise, you might also have the incorrect driver for your printer downloaded on the system.





In order to eliminate the printer driver error, at first, you need to uninstall the driver which is installed on the system and download a fresh version of it. Moreover, this process can fix plenty of minor bugs in the printer model.





4. Loaded Queue





This is one of the most common problems that a lot of printer users are faced. The queue of the printer is supposed to clear itself by automatically after completing the print jobs. But, sometimes, the queue of the printer doesn’t always operate out as planned.





Especially whenever some print jobs put on hold on the printer, stopped or postponed because of the data connection problems of the printer. You can easily fix this error by following the below-stated solutions:





At first, turn off your printer model and unplug it from the power outlet. Go to the Start menu and tap on it to open. Write “services” in the search field of the Start menu. Tap on the Ok button or press down the Enter key on your keyboard. This process will open Windows Services. Choose the “Print Spooler” option in the Windows services box. After that, right click on the Print Spooler option. Once it is completed, you need to utilize the web browser of the system to search: C:\Windows\System32\Spool\PRINTERS. In this step, delete all the present files and folders in the queue of your printer model and shut down your system from the Windows Operating System. After completing all the above-mentioned steps, turn your printer model on again. Try to print some docs. In case, the printer works as before, then you are done!





5. Wi-fi Connection





Wi-Fi connection issue is another most common issue of the Wi-Fi connected printers. Through a Wi-Fi network, you can connect your printer model to the particular devices anywhere in your home. Moreover, Wi-Fi connection issues can happen due to plenty of reasons. However, this error is general but, sometimes, very annoying for the users.





The printer will be unable to print the documents due to the Wi-Fi connection flaws. In case, your printer’s Wi-Fi is down, then you need to turn off the printer and the modem. After that, wait for a minute while and again connect your printer model to the modem. Now, check your printer and try to print some documents to see that the issue is resolved.





6. Unable to Print From a Mobile Device





Some user faces several issues while doing print jobs from the mobile device. You may encounter this error because of the connection glitches between the mobile device and the printer. There might be other factors responsible such as improper configuration on the application, other internal technical bugs of the system and many more.





Here, in this context, we have presented some ways to set up your printer model for mobile printing and troubleshoot to see why your printer isn’t connecting:





AirPrint for Apple:





Generally, the printer models come with the pre-loaded applications, which makes connecting your iPad, Apple device or laptop simple and easy.

Whenever you set up your printer model, you need to check out the following steps to use Airprint:





At first, you need to choose the application from where you want to do the print jobs. After that, choose the Share icon button to move further. Alternatively, tap on the Settings icon instead of the Share icon button. Tap on the option “Print”. Now, you will get a list of options. In this step, you need to choose an AirPrint-ready printer in the list of options.





Print Apple for Non-AirPrint Printers:





Sometimes, connecting the Apple devices to the non-AirPrint printers becomes a very tough job for the users. But, there are some specific applications by which you can connect your Apple device to the printer model.





Moreover, the application plays a role as a connector/bridge with the devices and printers.





At first, you need to login to the particular application that you are using to connect the device to your printer model. After that, choose the option “Add Printer”. You may get this option on the bottom left-side panel of the screen. Then, you will get an option to connect with a networked printer by automatically. You can also add a particular IP address to connect your printer with the device. Try to print a test page to verify that the settings of your printer are right. In case, you face some issues while printing the test page, then you need to check the firewall of the device that isn’t preventing with data transfer. To do so, double check the firewall settings of the device.

Still, if you are facing issues on your printer, then check the IP address that you provide and ensure that the IP address matches up. Also, you need to ensure that the firewall settings of your device will grant your device to connect to the printer model.





Cloud Print for Android Devices:





Google’s Cloud Print is among the simplest methods to network your printer model directly along with the numerous products, including both Chromebook devices and Android devices.

The process of connecting is very simple:





At first, open the Google Play Store application from where you can easily add Cloud Print to the particular device. After that, go to the Settings option. Now, you will get a list of networked WiFi printers which are currently available. Choose the printer model from the list of networked WiFi printers that you want to connect. After completing all the above-stated steps, restart the printer and try to print some documents.





7. PrintHead Clogging





This issue may occur if you don't utilize your printer model for a long period of time. In such a scenario, the ink of your printer head will dry and lead to clogging. Such clogging issues may trigger the signal of the cartridge change on your printer model or could simply stop the ink from the head of the printer model while making its way onto the documents.





Moreover, unclogging the head of your printer model can be tiresome and messy but keeping your printer in such a way that can efficiently avert the clogging issue of the printer is very simple.





A most effective method to overcome this clogging issue of the printhead is the paper towel technique:





Paper Towel Technique:





To start with this effective technique to address the clogging issue of your printer model, you require to have a dry paper towel and damp paper towel on your hand. At first, use a damp paper towel to sponge the cartridge of the printer. Also, you need to sponge the printhead side along with the cartridge of the printer. Generally, the printhead of the printer is placed on the edge of the cartridge basically where the ink of the printer comes out and is typically a copper or gold strip. But, the position of the printer printhead may differ to model wise or printer brand wise. After smudging a few times, you should notice that the ink of the print head seeming on the paper towel.





8. New Cartridge Not Working





In case, recently, you have installed a good and authentic cartridge on your printer, but an error statement appears on the LED display of your printer model. Then, you just require to execute some easy steps to eradicate such issues.





“Cartridge not working” is the most common problem among all the issues of the printer.





The maximum number of printer users have reported that they face several glitches which simply states that the cartridge of the printer is not working. Follow the below-mentioned easy steps to fix the “Cartridge not working” error:





In case, you still have the old cartridge of your printer model on your hand, then at first try to plug it in back on the printer. The printer model will begin right back up, and in various situations, you will notice that there was still some quantity of ink left in the old cartridge of the printer model! Whenever the old cartridge of the printer is recognized by your printer model, then remove the cartridge of the printer and you need to replace the cartridge as soon as possible.





A lot of printer users have reported that they settled this error by swapping the cartridge of their printer. There is a high chance that a smart swap of the printer cartridge can influence your printer model to allow the new cartridge.





For the brand-new cartridge of the printer, make sure that you removed the protective seals of the new cartridge. Generally, the new cartridges of the printer come sealed at the nozzle of ink from where the ink will flow on the doc. This sealed technique of the ink nozzle basically restricts the ink inside from drying out.





There are some printer cartridges brands, where a piece of tape with a specific round tab will create this ink nozzle seal and for other printer cartridges brand, it’s a simple synthetic piece. In case, you attempt to place a brand-new cartridge without removing the ink nozzle seal on your printer model, then your printer model will recognize the cartridge as fitted or connected but not allow the ink of the printer to flow. As a result, you are unable to do the print jobs.





Final Outcome...





That’s it! Here, in this post, we have bundled up some common printer errors and solutions to fix such errors on your own. These common printer issues are very general but sometimes, it becomes very frustrating for the users to use the printer. Hence, you need to troubleshoot those issues as soon as possible to use your printer hassle-free. Alternatively, you can also opt for professional printer repair help to expect a better fix.







