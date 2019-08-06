



To beat your competitor, think about SEO strategies in advance. SEO is constant motion, and it is not the game of one day. You must know in advance, what are the SEO strategies and tactics work and produce more revenue in 2019. It is essential to grab the latest trends and create the newest SEO strategy to shine out of the crowd. Artificial Intelligence technologies change the way of interacting with content online, and there could be a massive change in the process of search engine optimization.

Let’s discuss the latest SEO trends in 2019 one by one, that will change the online landscape:

1. Search Intent





The only way to keep your SEO strategy up-to-date is living in the future. Thus, one of the most critical changes in SEO is to give less importance to the keywords. There has been a considerable argument online about keyword relevancy and how intent-based search optimization will change the processing way of Search Engines.





Hence, nowadays, it’s not enough to throw a few keywords into a blog post and expect its results in the top of SERPs. The main reason behind it that Google is not showing results based on the keywords only; it comes up with results by focusing on the intent of the search. To sum up, we can say that Google wants to show only what the user is looking for. No doubt, finding the relevant keywords is a challenging task that satisfies the searcher’s intent, but not using online SEO tools. These tools only can help you to refine your keyword strategy. This is great to satisfy the search intent, boost engagement, and increase rankings. Recently, IndeedSEO an SEO based company focused on search intent and got an optimal result in terms of organic traffic.

2. Voice Search





Voice Search is growing popularity at a rapid speed. It is believed that by 2020, 50% of the searches will be based upon the Voice search. The people who use the voice assistant is growing year by year with high speed. Although the search engines and SEO are constantly changing, voice search is one of the most significant changes yet. Just because it is different, and it requires an entirely different optimization strategy. It’s also important to note that Google prefers short answers to voice search queries: the typical result is about 29 words on average.

3. Mobile-first Indexing

In 2018, Google finally started rolling out the mobile-first indexing because most of the traffic is coming from mobile devices only, and it is also going to grow day by day. It is advised to optimize your website for mobile devices. Keep this thing in mind that the mobile-first index does not mean mobile-only. There’s still a single index for both mobile and desktop versions. However, the entire “mobile-first” buzz means that Google will be using the mobile versions for ranking once the site’s migrated. Richestsoft is a leading mobile app development company, and it attracts numbers of its customers by implementing this feature.

4.Video Content

Videospopularity is growing day by day over the web. It helps to provide a good way of entertainment. Almost, each social media has started publishing videos for the advertisement of their product. Moreover, People prefer to watch a video rather than reading the information on any ads in the search engine results. Therefore, SEO professionals have started tutorials and Q&A to streamline the users with the help of video content. If you are hiring SEO experts from listing of Topxlisting, theywill provide you an informative video to promote your product and websites.

5. Content is Everything

Content acts as a fuel for internet marketing. Your regular content updating will help to show up more searches. Therefore, if the content is King, then make it your kingdom. The high-quality content of your website will define the perspective of your industry and its future needs. It is essential to learn that SEO is significant for all of these kinds of content, but only frequently growing for service-type content. A reliable Internet marketing and SEO strategy are also the most scalable ways to promote your business to a broad audience. Always minimize your content and come to the point because people do not have time to read the high and deep contents. According to the marketing companies reviews,quality of content plays a vital role to boost the traffic of a website.

6. Amazon Search





First of all, Amazon is not a universal search engine. Its algorithm is similar to Google’s, but it used for the internal search within Amazon pages. There is no iota of doubt that more and more people go straight to Amazon for shopping. According to a study, it is estimated that 56% of the users visit Amazon first if they have shopping in mind, and 51% compares the product price with Amazon before buying. Therefore, it is clear that Amazon is becoming Google of e-commerce. It means that if you are selling something and you are not Amazon, you are losing your potential customers. Thus, if you’re a retailer or seller of books, electronics, music, etc., include optimization for Amazon into your SEO strategy.

7. GDPR





This year you got annoyed when you will get several GDPR and Privacy Policy mails in your inbox. GDPR is the General Data Protection Regulation approved in the European Union. It controls the issue who owns the data created by users. From now onwards, it's users who do, not corporations which collect it. As a result, the user needs to request to see what type of personal data a company and ask for its correction or export. This regulation will affect European countries and customers. Thus, the international company will also change due to this procedure. Now, all the personal user data expires after 26 months since it was collected. Conversely, each site owner can alter this data collection default period. Plus, it's now possible to delete individual users' data based upon their request.





Final Thoughts

With the advent of technology and science, we will experience significant SEO trends and update that will rule 2019. These will focus on how to make the internet a more transparent and safe place to manage & consume information.



