The rise in women rapidly breaking the glass ceiling to break the entrepreneurial gender barriers that have been enforced up on them since ages is breathtakingly remarkable. Global trends very suggestively show how women-led businesses are increasing with each passing day. Yet the number of women-led businesses that make it to the top of the list are quite less. It will take quite a few years to overcome that.





However, as we applaud the growing presence of women in businesses, it is important that we learn a few lessons from successful women entrepreneurs, who despite the gender biasness and male domination have marked their place with their business.





One such remarkable woman is Giorgia Mondani, the owner of Mondani Magazine & Mondani Web, the world’s leading communications agency which is entirely focused on watches and their respective market.





Here are 5 lessons every woman entrepreneur should learn from Giorgia Mondani:





Bank on your passion- Most women entrepreneurs start their businesses as a part of their hobbies. It is absolutely essential that you discover your passion. It is obvious that you can’t rely on hobbies when things get tough around you. Your passion about your work will make you survive the complexities and the troubles that will come your way in achieving success.





Therefore, it is important that you absolutely trust your passion and go beyond the lure of fame and money. Giorgia’s passion and love for wristwatches encouraged her to develop her business and enjoy it simultaneously. Once you discover your passion and improve yourself, you will achieve success eventually. Although if you are good at your work, you should trust it to bring you lots of profit and you should keep in mind never to underestimate your work.





Work-life balance cannot be maintained without a trustworthy team- It is an undeniable fact that maintaining a proper balance between work and your family is a very difficult task, especially for a woman. The business should not suffer at any cost because of family issues and vice versa. It is certainly not fair to make a choice between work and family.





The key point here remains that no one can achieve this balance all by herself. One should construct their team in such a manner that they are reliable, trustworthy and compliment your skills to achieve the best results for your business. Your team should be so good that your business runs successfully even if you are not present there.





Look for good mentors or idols- Entrepreneurship is a difficult and stressful journey. The obstacles that you will face as a woman entrepreneur are much greater as compared to your male counterparts. During such nerve-racking and demanding times, when you are on the verge of losing hope, a mentor or guide will come to your rescue.





A mentor is a person who will guide you, advice you, provide perspective to your actions and will help you stay humble. You need to surround yourself with people who inspire you to get better every single day. It is important to have a person who can be honest with you and whom you can look up to in case you need any kind of help, whether it be emotional or monetary.





Do not be ashamed to ask for support- As the famous actor/producer/host Oprah Winfrey puts, “You get in life what you have the courage to ask for”, it is important to remember that there will always be a time when you will need some kind of support or help.





There is no doubt that certain businesses do absolutely fine on their own, but that does not mean that they do not need a support network. The support may be of any kind. Support is not restricted to monetary help. Entrepreneurs have to be out-spoken and outward-looking even if they are introverts in general, since business involves asking for third party perspectives or ideas.





Be assertive- It is quite common for women to shy away from asking what they want or deserve or to make their voices heard due to the fear of being judged or shamed. Being assertive or dominating are signs of being a good leader. Your time, efforts, skill are all worthy enough for you be to be bossy and speak your mind without any fear.





Therefore, it is absolutely important that you learn to speak up for yourself and never let anyone undervalue you and your work just because you are a woman. The fear of being singled out or being labelled is in-built in women since a very small age. However, as a woman entrepreneur you have to learn the importance of being assertive and self-confident, put your foot down and learn to say no when necessary.