Conversion of MBOX to PST is not simple and easy for all users also most to the people are finding the way for MBOX to PST Conversion. In this blog, we will discuss the MBOX to PST conversion but before that, let’s have some discussion about MBOX and PST.





MBOX is a file format (Extension) which is old and plain text format but it is a more flexible format supported by more than 20 Email clients generally Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Eudora, Entourage, Sea Monkey and many more Email application to store messages. And due to professional reasons, most of the users think MS Outlook has many features that are not available in other Email clients. Also, there is a perception that Outlook is better than MBOX. So, if you are switching from any Email client to MS Outlook then you must convert MBOX file format into PST format.





Why Convert from MBOX to Outlook.





There can be many reasons to convert from MBOX to Outlook but, we all know that Outlook has taken a place of many Email clients. The outlook is well equipped with many features that are not given by any other Email Client. Over that, Outlook is easily connected with the Exchange server and it is possible to work in Offline mode also it’s easy to operate due to its user-friendly interface.









How to Convert MBOX to PST





Manual method

This method is a bit complicated and lengthy that’s why it time-consuming process, and there is a risk of file corruption and data loss during the process. So, having technical knowledge is compulsory for performing this method. Also, there is a suggestion that, before doing the manual method, take proper backup of your data.





Using Eudora for Conversion:-





In order to start, add MBOX file Extension to the respective format.

Move this to the Eudora dictionary, the default location of the file.

After that, now open the Eudora and double click on the MBOX file close the application.





Back method- Third recipient tool





The KDETools MBOX to PST Converter is the perfect solution for Conversion of MBOX to PST without any technical expertise. This software offers safe and secured MBOX to PST conversion in a hassle-free manner without losing any bit of data. Owning to its quickness, accuracy, and user-friendliness this tool is well known between the MBOX users who want to switch over to MS Outlook.





MBOX to PST Converter supports more than 20+ Email clients such as Thunderbird, Entourage, Apple Mail, Opera, Sea Monkey, Netscape and man more. When you browse this software, you will be guided by the descriptive screens of software until the successful completion of the conversion.





Conclusion: -





Picking a better option for Conversion of MBOX to PST is a very crucial task. But if you are looking for appropriate solution to convert MBOX files to PST, then I would like to suggest an ideal and trusted KDETools MBOX to PST Converter.



