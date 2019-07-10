Mental Illness and its rising prevalence among people suffering from lifestyle disorders

There has been increasing trend which creates pressure on the health of the population in major countries. Among the rising health scare mental illness has been least addressed in a comprehensive manner which is creating signs of becoming a serious epidemic.





Increasing tern within the mental health impacts





Mental illness is said to have to be impacting at least 20 per cent of population in America. Such kind of trend has been experienced in other major nations as well. This creates issues for the purpose of dealing with the needs of the stability of the health considerations of the population. There will be need for the development of comprehensive work norms and health norms for the purpose of dealing with the rising issues associated with mental illness. Government and non-government agencies will have to be approaching the rising issues of mental illness in a comprehensive and detailed manner. Without effective planning, there will be long term reduction of the efficiency of manner in which such kind health issues will be managed.





Lifestyle issues





The impact of lifestyle issues have been the most serious consideration which has led to the development of mental illness among people. The sedentary lifestyle of people which does not lead to the growth of conversation and human touch has been creating lifestyle patterns wherein there will be lower degree of engagement of the right kind of patterns associated with the needs of the people leading to the growth of the mental illness issues. When people are not properly able to deal with the growth of the right kind of patterns associated with their lifestyle, it creates reduced elements of people to people communication in person.

Mental Illness

The invasion of technology in all aspects of human life has created a condition wherein people are less dependent on human touch and conversation. The solitary nature of modern lifestyle which favors privacy above many other things in life has created the perfect recipe for the increasing cases of mental illness even among relatively physically healthy and young people.





Young people and mental illness





Young people are more likely to prone to mental illness issues. This has been largely related to the lack of social and community life. Young people have been reliant on technology for the purpose of dealing with their communication and social life. Advent of digital communication systems have allowed young people to replace human conversations with technology driven communication. Many academicians have been studying the rising trend among the young people through online courses and research.





Main factors leading to increasing trends of mental illness





Habits like smoking, drinking, etc has been creating issues for the development of mental illness as it is likely to be clouding the right kind of perspective management for people when such kind of habits cannot be controlled. When people cannot smoke or drink in controlled and moderate levels, there will be chances of increased risks of mental illness.





Social networks and its addiction also create increased chances for the increment in the rate of mental illness. Addiction of such nature reduces the social life of people and leads to solitary nature which promotes the environment that leads to growth of mental illness.





Mental illness also rises on account of tendencies of people to multitask. It creates pressure to act in a perfect manner which reduces the ability of the person to remain focused on specific tasks. As such, it will lead to the reduction of the ability of the people to deal mental illness.





Conclusion





Managing mental illness in an effective manner will call for the development of comprehensive efforts. Government agencies will have to start considering mental illness as a serious issue at par with other major illnesses like heart diseases, cancer, etc. Second, there has to timely medial intervention and support of family. Third, mental illness can be curbed effectively by making suitable changes and avoiding sedentary life. As such, the role of the government and common people will have to be properly planned to deal with this rising health scare in the form of mental illness.



