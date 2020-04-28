How ML, Blockchain Technology & IoT can bring Innovation in Healthcare?

With technological advancements, several things have been simplified. Now many of us own a smartphone and computer and have access to the internet. The Healthcare Industry has hugely benefited from such emerging technologies.





Blockchain IoT and ML is an amazing trio of Emerging technologies. Blockchain technology makes data more secure, ML analyses the data, and IoT makes Data more Secure. In the coming few decades, a blockchain-based ecosystem will emerge. Blockchain would reduce several issues like Applications, growth opportunities, Identity Management, supply chain province, and many more.





As per the conclusion drawn by the report made by Frost and Sullivan’s, Blockchain technology will be used in Healthcare in the coming years. Also, the report discussed how blockchain could solve several issues like billing fraud, notarization, drug supply chain, and many more.

How IoT can be used in Healthcare

IoT devices can help patients to interact with doctors in a much better way. IoT based devices can innovatively connect doctors and patients. Also, there are several applications where the Internet of things applications can be used for things like remote monitoring, medical device integration, and smart sensors. All these will help to monitor the patient’s data in realtime continually, and it will give realtime data to doctors for the health of patients.





Also, these IoT devices will be able to collect, analyze, and make a report of data instantaneously. It will help to provide a complete analysis of the data collected that will also assist doctors in understanding much more about patients’ health.





With the help of realtime devices, it will let doctors diagnose the health of doctors in realtime. IoT devices have huge potential to improve the treatment process of the patients and save their lives. It will make it easy for doctors to monitor critical patients.

How Machine Learning can be used in Healthcare

Several health providers, using IoT devices, get a huge amount of data. With the help of that data, doctors can create a bot and several applications that will help to track the health regimen. ML-based chatbots will be considered as assistants that will provide feedback and coaching based on data.





All the data could be captured using wearable IoT devices like Smart Watches. And these bots can provide realtime information and feedback to the patients or people using these services. It will make customer care service more interactive.





Another significant use of ML in healthcare is that it leads doctors to store information easily. Also, analysis can be done in a better way. It will also minimize waiting time in healthcare.

How Blockchain can be used in the Healthcare

Blockchain promises to bring more transparency and accessibility to the patient’s record. Also, it will increase the healthcare providers, patients’ numbers, and much more. As the data will increase, it will become more difficult to handle such information. Blockchain would help to make a hyper ledger for the patient data that will be more tamper-proof and reliable.





Blockchain would bring more transparency, integration, and immutability. It will make health records updated securely. Also, with the use of smart contracts, this will make sure that the data is correct and can be cross-checked with various patients. And much more. It will also allow the data to be shared in different organizations in the healthcare blockchain network.

Blockchain can Be used with IoT

The convergence of Emerging technologies like Machine Learning Blockchain, ML, and IOT will bring a lot more opportunities for digital healthcare. Also, blockchain is very potential to bring decentralization in health care that would ensure authenticity, access control, security, and integrity. It will help to build a new Value-based System for reimbursement and healthcare.

How IOT can be used with ML in Healthcare

IOT or internet of things can help devices, to allow doctors, and collect a record of patients . all this data can be stored in an online database, which could be easily accessible by doctors. Such data can be used for ML-based chatbots developments., and ML-enabled devices, which will help doctors to understand patients in a much better way.





Such new technologies will allow doctors to store information that could be later stored as an archive. According to the professional editor of trust my paper, creating medical histories of the patient is already a hectic task. It leads to making mistakes, and there are chances that the information can be missed. Hence with the use of technologies like ML and IOT and Blockchain, All the data can be stored securely and analyzed. Hence ML and IOT or internet of thing applications has huge potential to bring Innovation in the healthcare industry.

Conclusion

As there is huge innovation done in the technologies, several patients are becoming more aware and involved in the healthcare process. Such improvements in healthcare will lead to making it more usable and secure. Several healthcare providers can make use of these high potential technologies, to enhance the experience of healthcare. And also, it will reduce several costs on board and would make them winners in the competitive health care sector.





Especially technologies, IOT, ML, and blockchain would make the healthcare industry run more accurately and easily. It helps to create a better experience of the patients, also with such technologies healthcare.





In conclusion, everyone would be given proper healthcare facilities. Also, it will reduce the huge number of frauds happening in healthcare since all the medical data would be stored securely on the blockchain.