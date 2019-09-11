Top 10 Mobile Application Designing Tools

Mobile Application Designers are always looking for the best layout of Application to attract the users, for this purpose they are looking for the best Application designing tools. Delivering the best user experience should be a powerful and direct impact on user engagement and conversion rate of your application.





There are many of the designing tools available to design the mobile application, and to show your application sketch and design prototype to the users. Here, below we list out the top ten designing tools that will help you to design an Application and give the best user interface.

Top 10 Application Designing Tools

1. Sketch

Sketch is one of the best tools for Design Applications for the Macbook. Sketch is one of the vector-based designing tool. The download size is about 20MB. This tool is not used for the animate. If you want to edit the photos then you should connect this tool with the other tools like Adobe Photoshop.





Founded Year: 2010

Pricing: The plans started from $99 per Annum.

2. Axure RP

Axure is an amazing Application Designing Tool for mobile Application Designers. Axure RP provides you all of the designing functionalities from starting to end. This tool allows you to design Personas, Graphical documentation, Flowcharts and more.





The interesting thing about this tool is that it also allows you to code, and also permits to add ready to use components and libraries which help the user to make better design.





Founded Year: 2003

Pricing: The plans started from $29 per Month.

3. InVision

InVision is one of the Most powerful Mobile Application Designing Tool in the IT World. It allows designers to turn their ideas into the Mobile Screen design with flexible layers. In this tool the designers able to navigate the whole design process.





Founded Year: 2011

Pricing: This tool is Free.

4. Marvel

Marvel allows designers to prototype, Designing, and collaborate with the entire team. The interesting thing about the Marvel designing tool is that it permits you to synchronize design from other tools like Photoshop, Sketch and more. Designers add their designs from other tools and use marvel to make it unique.





Founded Year: 2013

Pricing: Free and Plans starting from $12 per month.

5. UXPin

UXPin is one of the product design web-based platform that allows designers to design Mobile Application and also make the product's design and prototype. UXPin provides you a pixel-perfect design for your product. This tool also permits you to share your work with anyone who involved in the same product like client, design team, developer and all.





Founded Year: 2010

Pricing: Plans starting from $23 per month.

6. Proto.io

Porto.io is one of the browser-based Prototyping tools. You can make your designing work more easier with Proto.io. There is not any requirement of coding in this tool. In this tool, you can also import the UI components from the tools Photoshop and Sketch.





In this tool, you can use the feature of the timeline to make the animations to show the flow of your application across the different screens. Porto.io allows you to easily synchronize your useful things which is in Dropbox or Google Drive to simplify the workflow.





Founded Year: 2011

Pricing: Plans starting from $24 per month.

7. Figma

Figma is 1st designing tool of the world which allows Collaborative Interface. Figma helps you to turn your ideas into the product very fast. Figma allows you to create designs with linked UI components used by the entire team. It provides you controls and flexibility you required to scale Figma for your team.





Founded Year: 2012

Pricing: Free and Plans starting from $12 per month.

8. OmniGraffle

OmniGraffle is one of the diagram designing tools that gives the features to prototype screen flows and a variety of diagrams for iOS. The features of this tool including Vector drawing, Canvas, Grid-guides and more with drag-and-drop interface.





You can easily and quickly show the flow of your Application with the OmniGraffle tool. As this OmniGraffle helps you to plan your Application very easily.





Founded Year: 2001

Pricing: Premium version starting from $99.

9. Balsamiq

Balsamiq is a designing tool to design mobile Applications. Balsamiq helps you to design only wireframes. With the ability to make wireframe faster, you will able be to generate more ideas to give the best solutions to the clients.





Founded Year: 2008

Pricing: Plan starting from $9 per month.

10. Justinmind

JustInMind permits you to design a mobile Application prototype without writing a line of code. This tool is easy to use in Web, iOS, and also android. This tool also provides features for the linking, Show/hide elements, animations, and Database simulation with real data.





Founded Year: 2007

Pricing: Free, and paid Plan starting from $19 per month.

Conclusion

Here, in this blog, we have discussed Mobile Application Designing tools which are very important and helpful for the designers who work with the Mobile Application Development Company.