Mobile Application Development: Expectation Vs. Reality

Charles F. Kettering once said, “High achievement always takes place in the framework of high expectation.”

Do you think this quote will fit rightly with the topic we are up to discuss? Just keep reading, and you will get clarity on why this line by Charles F. Kettering was quoted at the beginning of the blog.





Every business wants to grow, and the secret is out now. The demand for mobile applications is increasing drastically daily. Mobile app development has become a serious business in 2020. CXOs and business owners are planning strategies and researching on the best mobile application development company to hire for their dreams and plans to be brought to life in the form of successful mobile applications.





When it comes to achieving success, generally, there is a set of expectations. Especially when there is a technology like mobile is involved, the expectations would be doubled. You should be aware by now that this blog is related to mobile application development, and as we read further, let’s take a reality check on what to expect and what not to when we are going for mobile application development in 2020.

Expectation vs. Reality:

The demand for mobile applications has made development companies come under the scanner of CXOs and business owners. The concept of outsourcing has also evolved and crept in paralleled considering the cost and time it saves for the business.

Mobile App Development Cost:

Expectation:

It is true that in western countries like the USA, Europe, and the UK, the cost of development is very high. Around 90% of the business owners planning to develop mobile applications for their business think that this price trend prevails all around the world.

Reality:

The mobile app development cost depends on your needs and features to be integrated. The more features and technologies you want to incorporate into your application, the more will be the cost of development. If you want your mobile app developed under your budget, you have to stick to the basic requirements of the business app and proceed for development. However, if you never want to compromise on the requirement and features for the high cost, Outsourcing is the best choice. Outsourcing your mobile app development to India’s leading mobile app development company, Soft Suave will save you much cost on development without compromising the quality of the mobile application.

Mobile App Development Time:

Expectation:

Most of the business owners and CXOs want their mobile application developed in a few days after they share their requirements to the development company. This is because, on the outside, the mobile app development process looks easy, short, and the business owners and CXOs are not aware of the development process that happens in the companies.

Reality:

The time duration for a mobile application to be fully developed depends entirely on the requirements. Techahead explains a mobile app development process in a few steps that comprise of Ideation, Designing, Development, Testing, Launch, and Post-Launch. All these steps cannot be completed in a short period unless it is an MVP (minimum viable product) – a prototype app that only has basic features, whereas an application with a list of advanced requirements and technology integrations will take months. People must be aware of development companies that set a bait for CXOs and business owners, to get business by promising short span deliveries. However, they fail in the process due to the increased number of requirements.

Mobile App Development Technology:

Expectation:

Mobile app development technology is simple. The development process just needs an individual expert in the technology to configure and set the application to work. It is just as simple as a Lego game where you construct models by interlocking plastic building blocks.

Reality:

Mobile application development technology involves choosing a programming language, selecting a framework that gives the output according to the clients’ business goals, choosing the right server with a storage capacity that fits all the application data securely and finally a database that communicates between the front-end and the back-end of the application within milliseconds and makes the application responsive and interactive. Now tell me, do you think mobile app development technology is simple? You know the reality now.

Mobile App Submission:

Expectation:

The submission of mobile apps to the Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS) is one of the most effortless processes in mobile application development. All we have to do is submit the application with the click of a button to the application stores, and then stores will allow the application into the market for customers to use in a few days.

Reality:

If the process mentioned above was the way to submit a mobile application, there will be millions of malicious apps ruling mobile phones. However, there are no malicious applications in the market or mobile phones, and now you know why?. According to development companies, application submission is the most laborious process in the whole application development. Expect your application to be rejected in the first go. Your application must be 100% perfect to pass the review process. A small crash or missing the least essential document will end up in the rejection of an application. Also, the review process takes much time. It is wise to have set of checklist to get your application approved without rejection.

Mobile App Post-launch and Success:

Expectation:

Success is guaranteed after the launch of a mobile application. The mobile application will be visible to all the potential users, and they will use it to come back regularly to the application for all their needs. We can just check the analytics and update the app once a while when the necessity arises.

Reality:

Mobile apps aren’t a channel anymore; they have evolved as a behaviour for the users. The success of your mobile application is determined by the way you keep your users engaged. Marketing and doing a lot of groundwork makes your application visible in the market. The potential users can see your application only if the app store optimization is done correctly. Simply adding your application in the store will not yield your success. Updates, feature enhancements, and bug fixes have to be done regularly to keep the users engaged with your application. It is a must to keep in mind that it takes much time to make the users stay on your application but only a few seconds to uninstall, so to achieve success, it is better not to lose the engagement rate.

Wrapping Up:

Now, you would understand why I started this blog with Charles F. Kettering’s quote. Certainly, High achievement always takes place in the framework of high expectation. But, what if the expectation was a myth?





This blog would have given you clarity on what are all the expectations in a mobile application and what exactly is the reality. Understanding the reality and proceeding with the development is halfway through to success. To wrap it up, Any CXO, business owner, or you, while going for mobile app development service, will have own set of expectations. However, researching and understanding the reality will reduce higher expectations and give developers the right space to work towards successful mobile application development.