Mobile Finance Apps in 2020: Our Take on the Top Five

Nowadays, managing money in the financial sector is the talk of the hour. Some save money to invest in properties or buy something they long to have, while others do so for the education of their children. Easier said than done, managing the finances takes a whole of effort at times, especially for those who can’t stop themselves from buying something.





So if you’re one of those searching for ways to manage your expenditures, there’s a good possibility you’re looking for some digitally innovative ways of achieving that goal. Today, people search for applications that can help them save or earn some money. These applications are easily accessible through multiple app stores and offer simple yet effective ways of making those vital savings.





But while money applications can work a treat for some, knowing which is the best app to use is a challenge. With Google Play Store and Apple App Store offering numerous such apps, finding the most reliable one is again a challenge. So to end your trepidation of finding the most reliable money management finance app, we have compiled a list of the top 5 apps that can assist you in taking control of your expenditures regularly.

Top 5 Mobile Finance Apps [2020]

Here’s our take on the top 5 finance apps that will help you manage your money with ease.

1. Personal Capital

One of the pioneers when it comes to tracking and managing your finances, Personal Capital is a highly decorated app that offers top-notch services to users globally. The app comes with an interactive dashboard that lets you control all your bank accounts, retirement funds, investments, and even debts in one go.





The developers of Personal Capital have integrated the app with over 14,000 financial institutions from around the world. You get a 360-degree view of your financial life along with an interactive tool that lets you track your day to day net worth and automatically monitors your transactions in the last 24 hours. With features like retirement planner, registered financial advisor, checkup tool for mutual funds, etc., the app is dynamic in all aspects.





2. Mint

An app crafted by makers of TurboTax and accessible for free, Mint is an all-inclusive money manager that brings your accounts, credit cards, bills, and investments all in one place. The app offers a tracking feature for your finances while providing timely tips on saving money.





Users can get precise clarity on their financial life, including their account balances, spendings, dues, net worth, and much more. With functionalities like automatic budget setter and synchronization of all accounts, Mint is trusted by millions of users around the world. It has been ranked amongst the top apps on multiple occasions.





3. YNAB

YNAB (You Need the Budget) is an app that helps users track and manage their finances in real-time. Developed by YouNeedABudget.com, the app offers highly interactive features like bank sync, transactions monitor, real-time access to budget, goals tracking, etc. The services offered by YNBA also include weekly budget workshops and online live support.





By using this app, users can save up to $600 in the very first month and up to $6000 in a year. The app is free to use for the first 34 days and costs $6.99 a month after that, with a 100% money-back guarantee.





4. Acorns

An app crafted for your all-round financial wellness, Acorns is used by nearly 7 million investors from around the world. Specially designed keeping the budget of every investor in mind, Acorns allows users to invest with as low as $1 to $3 a month. The app has been integrated with features like bank-level security, 256-bit encryption, checking accounts, easily understandable guides that help users in improving financial health, etc.





The best part about Acorns is that you can get bonus investments as well with brands like Airbnb and Uber. Users get to invest in over 350 brands whenever they shop. With an additional 10% bonus investment from local restaurants and businesses, the app is perfect for every investment type.





5. PocketGuard

Pocket is one of those apps that take care of all your financial activities in one place. The app comes with handy tools that are trouble-free to use and offer more benefits than anything else. With features like bill payments, synchronization of investment and loan data, management of multiple accounts, etc., the app is fully loaded with beneficial features.





Acorns offer an interactive with which users can keep track of their spending habits month by month. On top of this, users get deals on bill payments of up to 25% right on the app. So you save on your bill payments as well.





Summing Up

Managing finances can be easy if done with the right approach. As for the apps mentioned above, every application offers interactive features and tools that make controlling financial life a lot easier.





With bank-level security and easily understandable guides, these apps allow users to control the way they spend and save while offering added benefits with spendings and investments.