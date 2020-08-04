Modern Best Practices in the CMS Development and Integration

If a company or an organization has its website online, then integrating it with a CMS platform is a must. What is CMS? CMS stands for Content Management System. It is computer software that creates and manages a range of digital content that is published on a website.





Naturally, not everyone working on the web has an in-depth knowledge of the technicalities involved in creating and managing a website. This is where CMS developers step in to create a content management application (CMA) and a content delivery application (CDA) – both equally important elements of CMS. While CMA lets users create and manage content, CDA makes the content available for the website visitors.





By the year 2026, the CMS market is predicted to generate $123.5 billion worldwide. WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, and Magento are a few examples of CMS. As of 2018, WordPress alone had 34% of all the websites on the web.





Having a content management system for a website means that users do not have to exclusively depend on web developers to manage and publish their content. It thus cuts down on the maintenance costs significantly. Additionally, it allows for collaboration among users in an organization.





Why is CMS Development and Integration Important?





The process of CMS development and integration for a website has significant importance and benefits. These benefits contribute to improving the online presence of your website. Below are discussed a few of these benefits that make this process rightfully luring among website users:





Streamlines the Scheduling of Content: Having a CMS for a website allows users to be aware of the content status at all times. The content might be in the form of a written blog post or product launch on a website. Users get to check whether the content is in draft status, under review, or already live as a post. Schedule certain tasks and check their status later as well.





Makes the Website Optimized for SERPs: Having a website that is not optimized is the same as not having a website for your business at all. If a website isn’t optimized well enough for search engines, it would not rank high on the Search Engine Results Page or SERPs and would lag behind on generating organic traffic and revenue. However, with a CMS in place, users do not need to worry about SEO. The CMS creates content according to SEO trends. Sometimes, the CMS platform might also come with certain SEO tools.





Keeps the Website Updated: The CMS allows the changes or modifications made to the content of a website to be reflected in real-time. This helps in keeping the website updated with the most recent changes.





Helps to Customize Website: The design and content on the website of a pharmaceutical company would definitely differ from a website for a lifestyle blogger. The good news is that websites integrated with CMS can be easily and conveniently customized to suit the peculiar needs of a business.





Ensures Security: The CMS receives constant security updates. With the help of automatic updates ensured by the CMS development company, the data and content are protected against security attacks from hackers and viruses.





Best Practices for CMS Development and Integration





There are a number of content management systems in the market to choose from. While most CMS comes with a set of standard features and utilities, here are certainly best practices when it comes to CMS development and integration:





Must Be Scalable: Scalability is a major factor to consider when it comes to CMS. The CMS must be adaptable to the growth of the website and increase traffic. It must support the possibility of expansion into multiple sites.





Must Offer Multi-Lingual Support: An organization might appeal to people of multiple languages. However, 92% of companies struggle with translating their content into different languages. As such, the CMS development company should ensure that the CMS application offers a translation management system for the website.





Must Allow Third-Party Integration: Third-Party Integration is a must for CMS applications. CMS development solutions must offer Application Programming Interfaces or APIs that allow for integration with third-party applications, like an e-commerce solution, CRM, marketing automation tools, etc.





Must offer Customizable Plugins: Plugins add to the functionality of a website. They save a lot of time for users but might end up being expensive and incompatible with the CMS. Hence, it is important that the CMS offers customizable plugins that meet the requirements of the business.





Must Offer Versatility and Flexibility: The CMS chosen for integration with a particular website should be versatile and flexible. It should contain a varied range of themes and templates to choose from so that the website can be established for its uniqueness in the particular industry.





Today’s day and age are content-driven. “Content is king” – a gospel truth and a reminder for every individual and enterprise that is in charge of any kind of content on the web. Thus, having a content management system for a website is nothing less than a long-term investment. Before choosing a CMS platform, it is important to consult an experienced team of CMS developers and list the requirements for the website, in order to make the best decision possible.