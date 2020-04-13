Motherhood Makes You A Better Manager!





As a working mother, a woman always shines out as an assertive amalgamation of the chirpy, enthusiastic 18-year-old who begins her career and the competent woman managing strict work schedules and motherhood, today.





Being A Mother Is All About Being An Efficient Manager.





Inhibitions And Hesitations.





While I delivered a baby girl in the year, 2018, I felt I had arrived at that classic modern woman's intersection where I had to make an important choice between my family and career. But, the question that haunted me was why could not I choose both, and excel? So, I ended up playing an internal game that reflected similarities to fitting a rectangular peg into a round hole. And, I tried to convince myself that I didn't require work to feel accomplished as a person. Although that's all I had ever wanted to do. The lack of opportunities made me feel as though being a stay-at-home mother was the best I could do for myself and my daughter. However, I knew it better rather than giving up on my dreams.





Today's Competent Professional Mother!





I drive content and public relation strategies for Bella Vita Organic today by using the best characteristics from both these versions of myself. The vibrant girl ensures that absolute accuracy still drives execution and the competent woman guarantees strategy as evolved as it can be. My resume might or might not appear impressive, however, something it doesn’t convey strongly enough is how motherhood transformed my life. It taught effective multi-tasking and made me a better manager.





Yes, mothers could make better employees and better managers. Here is how:





Make sure you have the right support system. A lot of households in India don’t provide the right support system for women to grow and prosper. However, what will always stand out in a woman's story is having a loving husband who cares about her dreams and ideals. Further, being with a man and a family who truly share your workload is an essential part of your success. This comes as a breath of fresh air in the context.





Most importantly, their support is not just confined to words but is backed by strong action. For instance, I had a client deliverable on the 2nd-day post my delivery and my entire family made it happen. Behind every successful woman could also be a loving man, ever thought so?





Be an efficient planner. It's rightly said that the more you have to do, the more you get done. Knowing that you have a lot of ground to cover at home and work, This drives you to be more dynamic and productive in planning out your time. This is exactly why your Mondays should rightly begin on Sunday evening. Prepare and sort your task list for the upcoming week in addition to retrospecting and taking stock of the week that has gone by.





Motherhood intensifies your ambition. Paradoxical to the popular opinion, being a mother doesn’t lessen your ambition but leads to working more competently towards your goals. For a mother like me, the definition of success would be my daughter admiring me for my efforts towards the family and work. I sincerely hope this manifests at least 10 years from now.





Women support women. Lastly, it is important to recognize that women support women as well. And, this is what will change the workplace. Both my mothers, Mrs Neeta Johari and Dr Renu Singh, have been my constant source of inspiration. Having idols serve as fruitful inspiration. Some of the admirable women who have kept me going are Dr Kiran Bedi, Ellen DeGeneres(Ellen of 'The Ellen Show') and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (Indian Filmmaker). These inspiring women carved their niche and stood up for what they believe in.





Are you aware of any additional reasons why mothers make for great managers? I'd love to hear them!