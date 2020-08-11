Truly said that the ’right words would lead you to the right direction'. We all have someone in our life whom we fanboy and aspire to be like them. Be it movie stars or big entrepreneurs or even one of our family members. We tend to dig deep into their lives and extract information which would eventually help us in overcoming our dreams. Motivation comes in all forms and some thoughtful words from an influential person can give us a kick start. At moments when our motivation is weakened, we tend to doubt our worth.





Honestly, holding on faith and believing in yourself might sound easy but at times it gets very hard to strive and achieve our goals in this awful world.





However, we jotted down some best, insightful and thought-provoking quotes from iconic personalities which would keep you moving in the right path and maybe someday your quotes gets mentioned in an article of this sort so start preparing one!





”What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything”

~ Vincent Van Gogh





Vincent Van Gogh was a dutch post-impressionist painter who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. These wise lines of his tells us to take chances in life even though they might be out of your comfort zone or unpredictable. It takes courage to fight for our dreams and do everything in order to achieve it.





”We have two lives and the second one begins when we realize we only have one.”

~Confucius





Read it again, Read this quote until it gets stuck in your mind. In such an effortless and simple way, Confucius gave the true meaning of life. There comes a moment in our lives where we question our existence and decide to turn around and make a decision to live the way we actually want, which could be hard but worth it. We shouldn’t be keeping the things on hold which had the ability to change our lives. Now is the time.





”Be a bush, if you can’t be a tree.

If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail.

If you can’t be a sun, be a star.

For it isn’t by size that you win and fail.

Be the best of whatever you are.”

~ Martin Luther King, Jr





Martin Luther King, Jr was an African American minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader. He is someone who changed the mindset of Americans. He bought upon a huge change in America which still pertains. He rightly says in this quote to be the best version of yourself. Comparison is toxic. There will always be someone better than you, but they won’t be you. Be happy and content in whatever or whoever you are because you are enough and beautiful and no one is this entire world is like you and that’s your superpower. You do you.





”If you see someone without a smile, give them yours.”

~Dolly Parton





This is one of the best and positivist quote by Dolly Parton. It simply tends to spread positivity in a world where best friends are nemesis. A smile from a stranger with good intent has the power to make an okayish day, great. Smiling is contagious, it’s just spreads. So try smiling to at least one stranger a day but don’t make it a grin because that would end up being simply creepy.





”I think Beauty comes from actually knowing who you are. That’s a real Beauty to me.”

~ Ellen Degeneres





We all love Ellen. She has had a rough young life figuring out her sexuality but now look at her. Here she is trying to break the stigma attached to beauty. To be beautiful isn’t just to have a pretty face, it’s so much more than that. If you think you are beautiful (which definitely you’re) in whatever shape, size, colour you come in, that’s just what matters in the end.





"He can who thinks he can, and he can't who thinks he can't. This is an inexorable, indisputable law.”

~ Pablo Picasso





Pablo Picasso was a Spanish painter and sculptor. Here he mentions the Law of Attraction. You attract what you preach. The power of our subconscious mind is limitless. You can have everything g in the world if you attract your mind to it and constantly work towards it.





"Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.”





~Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy





Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy was a Russian writer and philosopher, in a very subtle way he made us rethink our life decisions and choices. Often we come across unfavorable situations and wish to have a change. But what we neglect is if we change, the world around us does too. So the next time you have to motive to change the world, start with yourself.









“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbour, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover.”

~Mark Twain





Mark Twain was an American writer and humorist. This quote itself tells everything you need to hear today, tomorrow and every day. Life is unpredictable so have the courage to take chances not for others but only for you. You are always one decision or one click away from an entire different life.