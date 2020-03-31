Need for Digital Transformation in Indian Workplaces

Technological advancement is the major driver of change in this digital era. The way communication and interactions are done in the contemporary workplace has changed. The reliability of computer-based application, cloud memory and remote access was a dream a few years ago. The smooth incorporation of these technologies in the business set up has changed the workplace culture altogether. The future has many technical advancements in store for us and it is getting more and more important for the workplace to be ready to adapt to these developments. Soon AI, Robotics, Machine Learning, Chatbots, Virtual Assistants, Augmented Reality and the likes will change the way work is done. In such a scenario the need for tech-savvy people will be utmost.





Let’s say, you might be doing very well with your current job role. The latest project or presentation has got you a lot of appreciation and you are complacent with your work life. The complacency will not exist for a long time unless you update yourself with the latest technological advancements. As per McKinsey Global Institute report, 50% of the business tasks can be done by automated machines. In such a scenario the need for employees to update their skills as per business requirement is the only way to stay ahead in the corporate race. It is a rational decision to make yourself handy with the technical developments beforehand to safeguard a smooth transition in the future.





Digital transformation is not just limited to technological progression but also changes the entire business framework with a technological backbone. AI and Machine Learning are made so human-like that they are able to replicate human activities and comprehend underlying human intentions. This poses a threat to many job position as the work can be efficiently done by machines. Hence, the exponentially growing businesses focus on hiring fewer people. Eventually, people who are equipped with the correct technical skill-set can survive the Digital Tsunami.





With technological advances that come into existence every passing day, it is extremely important to keep yourself updated with the latest trends in technology. But the brighter side of the story is that digital transformation will slowly enrich your work life and life in general. Keeping you away from mundane and repetitive work, a digitally equipped workplace can channelize human resources to other important areas. Also, going digital ensures business continuity. With a flexible work environment and remote access, customers can reach out to the business as and when they want. In a digital ecosystem, data is available 24*7 and service deployment is not dependent on human conduct. Businesses have their IT system regularly updated with cloud memory that assures the security and availability of valuable data.





AI and Machine Learning are at a nascent stage right now but it is sure to grow by leaps and bounds soon. Lawyers, Marketers, Journalists, Content Writers will be impacted by the wide array of AI. In such a scenario, it is extremely important to stay relevant and updated with technology. A correct attitude and mindset are extremely important to adapt to change. With the advancements of AI and Machine Learning, it is speculated that a major part of the workforce will be termed irrelevant in the near future. When machines do your work more efficiently, the need for human resources reduce. Automation has cut down jobs for many sectors which is not just limited to low skilled jobs. Technological advancement has made its way through every sector and every field across all domains.





India is constantly growing towards fulfilling the mission of digital reality. Efforts are being made to accustom the mass with these technological advancements. Universities and colleges have incorporated AI and Machine Learning into their curriculum to make the student's job-ready. It is important for the future workforce to be digitally equipped. As a joint initiative by the government and business houses, a global awareness about the advantage of AI and Machine Learning is spread which has urged the current workforce to move out of their comfort zones and update themselves with the advancements to make sure they remain relevant and in demand. On one hand, the Millennials and Gen Xers are easily adapting to the digital workspace while Gen Y is facing some challenges to adapt to the same.





With constant support from the government, it is quite possible for Indians to disrupt and revolutionize the boundaries of AI and incorporate the same in their workplace. With an increase in the population of digitally skilled people and a strong technological backbone, India is climbing its way up to become the pool of digital experts.





As the distant dream of machines doing human-like work has come to reality, large scale businesses and start-ups have now joined hands to promote the growth of AI and Machine Learning ecosystem in the country. Digital transformation is not just limited to the IT sector but it has been pursued across various other industries like Automobile, Health Care, Human Resource, Security, Banking and other public utilities as well. Agility is the key to stay relevant in the ever-changing business environment, in India several leadership programs and sessions have been built to bridge the digital skill gap between the mid-skill and high skilled workforce. Employees are trained on the different aspects of digital marketing like branding, communication etc. to make sure that they can keep up with the updated workplace set up. There is constant encouragement from the government to push the limits of strategic competency with the application of AI and Machine Learning.





Recent studies prove that there is an uplifting trend in the way AI is revolutionizing and reshaping the Indian workplaces. The demand for digitally skilled people is at the highest. But, there exists a level of shortage in the number of skilled people in the workplaces. As per statistics, out of 55%, only 17% of the people can meet the technical requirements of the employers. More than 50% of the employees are not aware of the technical advancements in their field. This calls for a level of preparedness in the workplace that will allow a smooth adoption of technological developments by the people in their workplace.





In conclusion, it can be rightly said that digital transformation is the key to survive in the ever-changing business world. AI and Machine Learning are capable of taking over the workplace very soon. This will pose a threat to the current job positions as a major part of work can be taken over by machines. So, in order to keep up with the trend, it is very important to update digital skill-set at an individual level. Although it is seen that many are not even aware of the concept of AI let alone adapting to the same, but this issue seems solvable as India has already taken the steps to change the workplace and empower the workforce in every sector. With very limited awareness among the people regarding the vast aspects of AI and Digital Transformation, people are considering the need to move out of their comfort zones and adapt to the latest advancements. As technical progressions are in an upward trend, the need to equip oneself with digital skill-set has been registered in the minds of the people. With constant support from the government and efforts of various business hubs, the workforce is getting ready to take on the Digital Transformation.