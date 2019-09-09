Let’s talk about the .NET framework first!





.NET, the framework created by Microsoft is one of the popular platforms where the software applications are created based on web to mobile to windows. With the help of C#, C++, VB.NET Shop, programming languages, the .NET framework can run effectively. .NET is normally in holds Framework Class Library (FCL) and Common Language Runtime (CLR).





The FCL bestows user interface, database connectivity, web application development, network communications. CLR takes care of security, memory management, and exception handling. The coders combine the code with the .NET framework and develop the web or mobile applications. Don’t get confused between .NET and Asp.net, as the Asp.Net is the application (for creating dynamic web pages) developed on the .NET framework.





Now the actual question is here, why the .NET is chosen for application development?





Top 5 Reasons for Choosing .NET Framework for Developing Applications:





.NET is one of the leading platforms and you can build your applications for reasons like:





Platform Independence





.NET can be used to create any type of application with any type of platform. Simply it is platform-independent (i.e.) supports all platforms. As to say, the application created on mobile using .NET will support various operating systems like Android, iOS, Windows, etc., .NET serves every possible solution to you while creating apps.





Language support and easy deployment





By research data, .NET currently supports 44 languages to work with it. You can have the freedom to choose the language that you want in your application.

Another great advantage is that .NET is easily deployed. Since it includes library class files, provides resources for application development.





Best Architecture with Easy User Interface





.NET is an open-source platform. Have an effective and dynamic IDE (Integrated Development Environment) for application development.

With the best in class architecture called MVC (Model-View-Controller) architecture and easy to use interface and better UI controls, you can have an efficient application.





Higher Performance





.NET is very fast, it encloses just-in-time compilation and with speed and higher performance, .NET produces a responsive outcome. The response time is also low. You can be satisfied with a better dynamic user experience along with a good flexible process.





Comprises four “ities”





Already known that four “ities” will be Security, Reliability, Compatibility, and Scalability.

->.NET is a highly secured framework to deliver secure applications.

->.NET is always reliable to use with which you can trust.

->.NET is compatible and you can reuse code and components with other system tasks.

->.NET is more Scalable and stable at any cause with fast loading time.





Uses of .NET Development





Get to know about the uses of .Net Development. The .Net development is for:

Building mobile and desktop applications and for web services Supports different operating systems and used for gaming Developing secure applications with high consistency. To get rich features in the apps To build dynamic web pages





Hire .NET Development Company





For making applications in .NET, you have to know some programming languages to work with the framework. If you are not a coder, then you can hire a .NET development company to build apps. I want to give a reference for the best .NET development company as it is easy for you to hire the developers. Infinijith Apps & Technologies is one of the best and leading .NET development companies in India, who are handling the application with top-notch technologies.





You can hire the developers by dedicated hiring models at an affordable price. You can experience satisfaction, a friendly environment, and a secured process with the developers. You can also make a free quote to get your best .NET development team.



