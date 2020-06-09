9 SEO Hacks for Successful Ecommerce Sales

It is undeniable that eCommerce platforms became the new shopping trend for the past few years. Now,

there are tens and thousands of e-commerce sites online, making a competitive environment for brand

owners. With this tough competition online, you should strive to make your website rank up Google’s SERPs

to get noticed by potential customers. This is where SEO services for eCommerce website come in good use.

Incorporating such strategies on your website should increase your position in the SERPs in the long run.





This article will present you nine hacks to follow when considering SEO services for eCommerce website.





Research General Information About Keywords

Keywords are considered as the basic foundation for optimizing a website to make it SEO-friendly. As there are different types of keywords, so give yourself time to understand each one so you will

know what approaches you can take to apply it to your website. Study basic keyword researches that most

people are likely to use for their queries and match them with your business’s product descriptions, titles, etc.





Add Blog Posts to Your Site

While you can add keywords on your product descriptions, it is much better to have a place to naturally put

them, and blog content is a great head start. Take that section as a chance to subtly promote your products

and introduce your business, and give your site an opportunity for backlink creations. Engage with other

website owners with similar content as yours and arrange exchanged backlink activities, from your site to

theirs and vice versa. These backlinks will help you gain traffic from new sources.





Make Use of Long-Tail Keywords

Long-tail keywords are usually phrases with three to four words that describe something in a very specific way.

Most competitors do not focus on this area so you should take this as a chance to get ahead of them and

construct product descriptions and blogs containing this kind of keywords. When correctly done, this will

help you earn prospects that are specifically looking for something related to your business.





Keep the Site’s Architecture Simple

If your web page’s architecture is very complicated, the web crawlers will have a hard time indexing your

web content. Your website will not appear in the search results because bots will not consider your content

as relevant, even though it matches a person’s search. Having a simple architecture will help bots to index

your site properly. To know more, click here.





Check Your Website for Underlying Errors

Take note that no matter how much effort you put into building your site, it will be all for nothing if your

web page has hidden unsolved errors. Make sure that your site is free from errors like broken links and

duplicated content because these things will push you further away from being on the top of the SERPs.

Have regular checkups on your site so you get to know which areas need improvement and attention.

Remember, an error-free site earns good user feedbacks and high conversion rates.





Make Your Website Mobile-Friendly

When you build a website, it is automatically oriented to fit in a desktop screen and not on mobile devices. It is important to customize and optimize your page to make it mobile-friendly. The majority of consumers and web browsers use mobile devices if your website doesn’t fit in their devices,

these prospects will refuse to stay on your site and make successful purchases.





Provide Fast Loading Speed on Your Site

Yes, loading speed does count as a factor for Google SERPs rankings. If Google detects that your site loads

way slower than an average website, it will result in penalties and hurt your potential ranking. In addition,

consider the fact that most web audience uses mobile devices for browsing. These devices are more likely

connected to a 3G or 4G network source than to a Wi-Fi router this alone should implicate that their connection is slower. You should optimize your website to have it load quickly even with slow network connections.





Utilize Simple Website Designs

To simply put it, do not pile up your landing page with unnecessary widgets and tabs

be straightforward with your site to avoid confusion among visitors. Provide a simple and clear navigation

path so prospects will have a good impression about your site – this will increase potential product sales.





Include Meta Descriptions in Your Web Content

Meta descriptions are brief summaries of your web content which can be seen when it turns up on a result

page. Most consumers actually base on these descriptions as to whether that page is what they are searching for. Because this section is short, make sure that you stick with direct-to-the point description and be creative to encourage visitor clicks.