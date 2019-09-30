There are as many as 600 millions blogs on the internet and as many as 2 billion blog posts are published yearly across the world wide web. That means, each day we come across almost 5,760,000 blog posts. Every minute, there are 4000 blogs posts that go live on the internet (2018, Internet Live Stats). That is huge competition.





If you are blogging,you are not alone. Competition is tough. Optimising the blog posts that can easily rank in google is important. Listed down are top 11 tips that can make it easy for bloggers to improve their blog post ranking.

Keyword Research Is Necessary

For any blogger, keyword research is of great importance.





There are plenty of keyword research tools such as Keyword Planner by Google, Soovle. Moz Keyword Explorer, SEMRush Keyword Tool, Jaaxy. Ahrefs Keywords Explorer. SECockpit. KeywordTool.io and others. A simple search using one of these tools will help you explore what type of keywords can be good for the post.

Use Less Competitive Keywords In The Posts

Brining Visitors To Blog





I would recommend the use of the less competitive keywords in the blog posts if the blog is new. This will help the bloggers reach some position in Google easily and this way their blog will receive some good amount of traffic. There is no sense in trying to rank for a keyword that is competitive and for which there are already hundreds of other popular blogs with strong domain authority and backlink profile.





But, this doesn’t mean that you should stop trying to make use of the popular and high-volume keywords. What I mean to say is first work on low-volume keywords and try to get some decent traffic to the site. After some months of blogging, you can target such popular keywords. By that time, your blog will also grow. With decent traffic and increasing social shares, Google will consider ranking your site on other popular keywords too.

Science Behind Keyword Usage

There is simple science in creating an seo-friendly post. You do not have to be a blog scientist to write posts that achieve first page ranking in google and other search engines.





Just learn to add keywords wherever necessary in the post.





For example:





It is important that the title of the post shall have the target keyword.

The URL of the post shall carry the target keyword.

The first paragraph of the post shall also have the target keyword and other versions of it. It is always good to add some synonyms of the keywords you are using, the keyword you want to get ranking on.

The use of the keywords in the subheadings is recommended too. But, it is not necessary that you shall use only the target keyword for the subheadings. If you can use the target keyword once in the top-level subheadings such as H2 and H3, it is enough. Use other similar or close-match keywords, short and long tail keywords in the post.





It is also important that the keywords shall be distributed in the article evenly.





Using LSI Keywords Is Recommended





What are LSI Keywords? Latent Semantic Indexing is a new form of SEO. Try to cover all types of LSI keywords in the post to get good preference from Google. You can use the website such as LSIKeywords.com to check what type of keywords you can include in the post.

Write For People, Not For Google

Generate content for the people you want to read and enjoy. SEO is secondary. When the content is good enough for the visitors, it can work like magic for you to increase its share on social sites and bring more number of visitors to the blog. Google also prefer content that is made for the users.

Long-form Content

Source: SerpIQ





Gone are the days when a 500 words article was enough to be seen on first page of Google. Times have changed. We are living in an era of long-form content. Build sky-scraping content. To dominate first-page ranking, an article of 1500-3000 words is needed. Close look at some of the popular sites such as Search Engine Journal, Search Engine Watch, Moz, Wordstream and others will reveal this fact. 90% of the blog posts on these sites carry words from 500-5000 and even more than that.

Strong Interlinking

Make sure the content is interlinked properly with other relevant posts. Remember, strong internal linking is also a crucial SEO factor. If you ignore, your site will have to bear the brunt of the giant search engine.

Click-worthy Title and Meta Description

Add title and meta description that can compel people to click on the link. Click-through-rate (CTR) is significantly low for many sites because webmasters do not pay attention to writing unique and more effective title and meta description. Poor title and description will not help the site. Even if it is on first page of google, users may not click it.

Share On Social Sites For Immediate Indexing

Share posts on social sits for instant indexing





As soon as you publish the article, take time to promote it on social sites, submit the blog post URL to google using Search Engine Console. This will make indexing easy.

Creating backlinks

To be honest, backlinks are not an important SEO factor for a post to rank higher in

Google these days because, Google now gives importance to only quality content.





But, one has to focus on building quality backlinks in order to improve domain authority and domain rank that will ultimately help the site appears in the search results more easily.





Conclusion:





SEO is constantly changing. It is important to learn what type of tricks can help with optimising the site in the right way. Webmasters, website owners and bloggers shall not stop from experimenting new things but focusing on standard SEO principles is quintessential to achieving successful online presence in google.