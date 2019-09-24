A

Offshore Software Development Company Benefits

By Rockers Technology
24th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

It is very common that the companies who provide software development services are gradually moving away from having their in-house development team towards outsourcing to the offshore development centers (ODC). This type of approach allows them to cut costs and save more in terms of profits.


Rockers Technology is an offshore software development company based in Austin, Tx offering custom-built web and mobile solutions. Contact us to get an instant and free expert consultation about your custom software development project.

WHAT IS AN OFFSHORE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY?


An offshore software development company is a studio that is located in another country and can provide a highly qualified talent pool and lower cost of services. Such a company handles the software development needs of the client company. The ODC may be located in any country globally. These services are far more cost-effective compared to maintaining an in-house team.


Software development includes all types of specialists like Dedicated Software developers, Automation Software Testing, Mobile App Development, project managers, Web Development Service, and other various professionals to meet the end customer’s needs. They also cover additional responsibilities like managing a team for bookkeeping, HR, and training and development needs.


CHARACTERISTICS OF AN OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY


They offer a dedicated team for all the development needs of their clients.


  • The team works out of a specific pre-disclosed location.
  • The dedicated place can meet the infrastructural and security needs of their clients.
  • The ODC team is qualified to handle compliance and end-client company’s policies that would fit into the needs of the organization.
  • The dedicated team that the ODC has usually gone through an orientation program to understand the work ethics and culture of the client organization.
  • They offer cost-effective packages for clients based on their requirements.


BENEFITS OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT CENTER OFFERS


Every company, be it a start-up or an established company, have a particular set of goals to achieve. The rationale behind signing up with an ODC for companies falls under the purview of these factors.


  • To obtain a legal entity in a foreign country where the cost of living is low and budget-friendly.
  • Cost-cutting and increasing profit margins.
  • To gain access to a larger team of varied specialists without having to hire them personally or as in-house consultants.
  • Get appropriate security measures in place.


The biggest concern for most software development companies who outsource their development needs comes from the thought that is they are just a bridge between an ODC and the end consumer. It is a myth, and the company’s originality is retained even if an external ODC is taking care of the needs.

CONCLUSION


Now, you can get your software development needs to be fulfilled with ease, thanks to Rockers Technology that boasts an experienced, skilled, and knowledgeable outsourcing development team. You can book the services you need online anytime and then sit back and reap the dividends.



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Rockers Technology

We are the best web application design and development company India and USA helping enterprise and SMEs develop custom web and mobile application solutions.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Man Behind Evolution of Advanced Reproductive Health Services in India

kritika khanna

12 Emerging Startups and Entrepreneurs (With Unique Ideas) In Bangalore

Pawan Kumar R

Best Digital Marketing Companies in India.

Mounika devi

Top 10 Upcoming Business Ideas in India with Small Investment

Manish Verma
Daily Capsule
Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Blogging in 2019 | Is it worth it?

Ayush Mourya

Offshore Software Development Company Benefits

Rockers Technology

The challenge of main gate security in the e-commerce age

Samarth Mohan

12 Emerging Startups and Entrepreneurs (With Unique Ideas) In Bangalore

Pawan Kumar R

How the Right Social Media Strategy Can Increase Business Value

Oshin Kamble

The Man Behind Evolution of Advanced Reproductive Health Services in India

kritika khanna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI