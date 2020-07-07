One Job, One Skill- Not anymore.

So I am sitting here, reminiscing about Rabindranath Tagore known for his flow of pure luscious words, Abdul Kalam for his unwavering love of Aero-Sciences, and then my grandma who was a teacher as much at home as at school and dad who is the master of his trade.





By this iteration, if you do one thing and one thing only with perfection and consistency, there’s a pot of gold waiting for you.





Yet, there isn't a shiny trophy of excellence on your cupboard, neither is there a sense of satisfaction with work. Why? Because today it isn't enough that you do one thing, you are an asset only if you are willing to learn, explore and go beyond. Being involved and passionate takes a whole new level, when you engage with the allied factors of your work and have an overarching interest and understanding of everything connected to it.

Work today is more intuitive yet very competitive to get to. To strike the balance between mastery and versatility is the crux of establishing your success story.





I am a Content Creator. If you ask me why, it is because I have a profuse love for crafting words (which can be cranky too if I’m not in the mood) and I want to express my opinion to educate and entertain the audience.





Thankfully, my first job profile precisely required a creative avant-garde writer who could juggle words like a pro. It was a match made in heaven. Yet by my third quarter, my job was slowly moulding me to the technicalities of marketing and digital strategy, and introducing me to terms that I would have rather been without.





Resistant to change at first, I resorted to sticking to my genre(writing) but within a few weeks I was peeking at SEO, AdWords, and Facebook Ads with sheer curiosity and for not sounding dumb at client interactions. Thankfully, I had a co-worker who walked me through the basics of the elaborate jargon, which when broken down, wasn't the giant I was scared to apprehend. Within weeks I was reading and researching and had a fairly good grip on the subject that it could even make it to my resume.





I also tried my hand at Instagram Ads, a quintessential element of social media promotion which is so easy(claimed), thanks to Youtube tech influencers who walk you through any issue with ase.

This experience of actually doing it, inspired confidence in me to flaunt the addition on my CV and not crumble when asked about it.





I realise how these words added value to my profile for my next gig which was entirely different ball game. I took it because I was determined to pick up new skills that would add value to my field of work. I got myself acquainted with SEO(a digital marketer’s best friend), CTR and monitoring social vitals which isn’t necessary for a writer but would help better the content entirely.





Although managing the whole nine yards while churning out 3K words a day is a hell raiser, it helps to know them to keep yourself up to date and make your job a lot easier. It works to cut back on edits, write efficiently and most importantly displays that you have more to offer when you are looking for a career change.





My analogy fits for every work environment. Repetitive jobs are for robots now and whether you like it or not, if you refused to evolve and bite the new, or you are Elon Musk or Kanye West, you better have some funds waiting for you to cash, because it’s a tough hill to climb otherwise.