How the Pandemic Outbreak Paves a Pathway for Women Seeking Careers in AI

Women are now taking the technology industry by storm.





According to Market research company International Data Corporation (IDC), the number of jobs in AI predicts to see an uprising of 16 percent by the end of 2020 globally. Thus, creating an avalanche of job opportunities for AI professionals – AI specialists and AI experts.





Despite challenging situations, there will always be an opportunity for professionals seeking to make careers in the AI field. However, the industry needs more women, in particular, if they need to overcome the bias challenges, says the report.





With the world still under the grip of COVID-19, one industry is likely to thrive – the AI industry.





Job losses and furloughs have become the highlights. Even under countless job loss, technologists from the AI and data science field have only been summoned to curb the pandemic situation.





“This outbreak is creating overwhelming uncertainty and also greater demand for AI,” says IBM’s vice president of data and AI, Ritika Gunnar to the CNBC.





AI has already indulged itself in curbing issues related to COVID-19 – implementation of contact tracing apps, AI technology to diagnose COVID patients, and now even companies are relying on AI supporting the work from home experiment history has ever created.





What do the statistics say?





A recent report by IBM says that the AI industry has been making progress lately. Not to mention, the report said around 85 percent of AI professionals think that the industry is now more diverse than ever. As a result, a positive perspective on emerging technology.





Also, based on a survey that was taken by over 3,200 people across countries like India, North America, and Europe, a count of 86 percent has agreed they are confident about the AI system’s ability to make decisions without any biases.





But Lisa Bouari, executive director at OutThought AI Assistants and a recipient of IBM’s Women Leaders in AI awards also says there more that still needs to be done to encourage women into the tech industry.

Lisa Bouari says,





“Attracting and retaining women are two halves of the same issue supporting a greater balance of women in AI.” “The issues highlighted in the report around career progression, and hurdles, hold the keys to helping women stay in AI careers, and ultimately attracting more women as the status quo evolves.”





And for Gunnar, she stated that girls must be introduced to math, science, and AI at a much earlier age to have all the proper dynamics in place.





AI experts as women will break the silos of gender biases the world has always seen.





Indeed, the report by IBM mentions many women have been drawn toward the technology industry over the past years. Although, AI career path was never a viable career until later when things went haywire and there was a lack of support in education.





· 46 percent of the men said they got interested in the tech industry when they were in high school.

· As for the women, 53 percent said it to be a possible career path only when they were in an undergrad school or grad school.





As for Buari, she believes the outpouring of AI job opportunities will drive the industry in moving forward.





“The AI opportunities from this crisis are numerous and the career opportunities are there if we can successfully move hurdles and adopt it efficiently,” says Buari.





With AI being projected as the hottest buzzword today, you will notice a surge in people seeking AI certifications.





And why not, AI is already taking on the IT world, and gaining certifications in AI will keep you future-ready.

Women in AI will only change the gender diversity outlook. As a woman, are you prepared for the big change?