PowerApps and Power BI – Finally together!

We have already discussed about PowerApps & its advantages in our previous posts. In case you have missed out on one, click here.





Before I move ahead, let us discuss what Power BI is, its advantages & how well does it go with PowerApps. PowerApps and Power BI can now be merged have been a great announcement for the PowerApps developers & the end users as well.





What is a Power BI?





Offered by Microsoft, it is a service that provides business analytics. It allows you to visualize your information and offer bits of knowledge over your company or organization. You can embed Power BI in your mobile apps as well as your websites.





It means to give business intelligence & intuitive perceptions capacities with an interface basic enough for end clients to make their very own reports and dashboards in real time.





Features of Power BI





Pre-assembled reports & dashboards for well-known SaaS arrangements.

Dashboards that give real-time updates.

No need to worry when your data is secure even though live, both on cloud & on the premises.

Incorporated with recognizable Microsoft items uses duty for scale and accessibility in Azure.

Coordinated with all the IT frameworks also supports hybrid configuration and can be deployed faster.

Work together with your team, share data on & off the campus of the published dashboard & reports.





PowerApps and Power BI

PowerApps empowers everybody to fabricate and utilize business applications which can associate with your data whereas Power BI engages everybody to get profound bits of knowledge from their data, and settle on better business choices. What a great combo they can make! Hire PowerApps developer for any of your idea today!





Further, so this announcement has been beneficial for both PowerApps developers & end users. The announcement says that the accessibility of custom visual of PowerApps for Power BI in see which empowers you to utilize these items far better together.





Utilizing the PowerApps custom visual, you will certainly pass mindful information to a PowerApps app which refreshes continuously as you make changes to your report. This means that users can have insights into business within the Power BI and also take necessary actions right away from Power BI dashboards & reports. There is shuffle between the tabs, you can directly copy & paste anything and everything that you require be it an invoice number or invoice amount.





How to migrate data from Power BI into PowerApps?





Following are the steps you need to follow for the same:





Add your PowerApps custom visual & drop it in your workspace. Choose the fields you require in your Power BI. After that, you can either build a new application or choose from the ones previously made. You can only choose from the ones registered in your email address. If you click on Create New, the PowerApps framework will open a new tab in the browser named “designer” Once you login to a designer, you will find a tab named “PowerBIIntegration” which will have all the fields you added in Power BI in step 2.





And there you go!! It’s done.





Note: If you make any change in the visual’s data field, make sure you edit the app within Power BI with the help of ellipsis and then the edit option. If you fail to do so, your PowerApp will crash!





An alternative way to migrate your data – Power BI Tiles





An alternative way to merge PowerApps and Power BI is embedding a particular Power BI tile into your app.





Just follow the following steps:





Add the new Power BI tile control to your app, to show a Power BI tile. Select the tile you wish to show. For that go to Option panel > Data, and change the properties of Dashboard, Workspace & Tile. Once the properties are changed, the Power BI visual will appear on the design surface.





As simple as that!





Note: So as to make the Power BI content accessible to the clients, the dashboard where the tile originates from should be imparted to the client on Power BI. This guarantees Power BI sharing authorizations are regarded when Power BI content is utilized to in an application.

The PowerApp will be used by all who have the sharing link.





To Conclude,





If you are interested in developing a PowerApps with Power BI and looking to hire PowerApps developer, we are here to serve you. We have the most experienced team of PowerApp developers and have client stand all over the globe.





Also, let us know in the comments section how useful this article was to you. We would also appreciate queries related to PowerApps and Power BI if any.

Until next time!