Practical Tips on Improving Your Local SEO

By Ritu Sharma
12th Sep 2019
Today, ranking exceptionally well for local SEO isn’t straightforward like before.  It is not an easy task and entails adding NAP at the footer, building directory links and much more! Somewhere as things advanced, local directory links among others today aren’t enough for a business to get to the top rank. You can look for local SEO services in India for proper guidance and help on how to move up the local SEO ladder.

Local SEO services in India

local SEO services in India

Getting to the higher ranking in the local SEO calls for customized local content. This definitely translates to increased traffic, in fact, you can realize up to 300% increase. It is no doubt that content remains the most effective option available to rank well for local keywords that are less competitive. This where the local SEO services in India come handy. Outlined below are different content types that are very helpful in your struggles with local SEO.


Have a Landing Page that is City-specific

You will realize that it is much easier to get better ranked if you provide the location on your webpage. In a case where your business has numerous locations, it is recommended that you create separate pages for all the locations. However, if your business is small, developing separate websites surprisingly dilutes your authority. Remember to keep it simple as much as possible and ensure there is a page for each location.

Create a Landing Page that Denotes State or Region

You will find that it isn’t easy to find clients who are excited about creating additional content. However, when in steep competition with local SEO space, it is a sure phenomenon that content can either make or break the choice to move to Page 1 from Page 2 or even 3. If you find the development of numerous location pages that are city-specific a hard task, starts by creating ones based on region or city.


Consider Creating FAQ Pages

You will find that the FAQ pages act as the one-stop shop when it comes to everything linked to local SEO content. Trends show that people have changed the way they conduct searches with the advent of voice searches hence the shift in how content is consumed. Location of the business matters a lot. Creating FAQ pages that are optimized can transform your business to the most featured snippet by giving a great boost to the local SEO.


Specials Count

Today, customers need what they want and local business owners can grab this opportunity by offering personalized discounts and specials to their local residents. Taking the step of offering discounts that are location specific makes your business more appealing to the local audience for it definitely makes them feel valued and special.


Plan to Host Events Locally

Before hosting an event locally, make an announcement regarding the same on your business webpage to ensure that you keep up and not lose out on any local customers. 


Form Partnerships with Featuring Local Events

If you find it quite overwhelming to host local events you put into consideration the idea of forming partnerships with other available local events. If you are not in a position to sponsor any local events then make a point of talking about those events.


Add Blog Content

Having a blog that is active and provides meaningful content aids in improving rankings. Jolt your mind for great ideas and start writing about them!


Create ‘Best of’ Guides

Making the “best of” list ensures your readers a guideline on whatever aspects they admire about any given topic. 


Press Pages

Press pages can be helpful and you can partner with the press of your choice on specific press release.


Generate Local Content 

The time to start is now. You will find that most business owners locally with the advent of local SEO turned to directory links and NAP. This is a good example of them having a tunnel vision for they forget about creating content in their websites. For many years, most of them have displayed fear of generating local content but with the current transformations, change is inevitable. Availing content is very crucial for this acts as a magnet to draw people of all works of life to your local business on the internet and they also get to visit your URL. You will find that search engines unlike before have upped the ante on a serious note on everything local.


Additional Information

Getting your business on the online platform thrive requires effort to ensure you get to the top ranks in various search engines. Having correct NAP as well as developing directory links counts but you definitely have to also generate hyperlocal meaningful content for it will have a magical impact on the rankings. Try implementing the tips mentioned above and at the same time seek the help of the local SEO services to get the super boost to higher ranks. 

    Authors
    Ritu Sharma

    Ritu Sharma is the Content Insights Manager at SEO Services Company. PageTraffic, one of Asia's most award-winning & recognized Digital Search Marketing agency. She has been the spear head of many successful Content Marketing Campaigns for PageTraffic.

