Project Management (PMP) Career Path & Future Scope

Project Management





Every company in every industry requires project managers and program managers to manage complex projects, including governance, project planning, execution, monitoring, reporting and issue resolution to ensure that these critical projects get implemented on time and on budget. So, if someone wants to become a project manager one has to have a plan and work towards the same. One needs to have at least 3-5 years of experience working in an area related to IT project management.





The Project Management Professional (PMP) is very significant certification for the project managers. Unlike other certification the PMP certification is not bound by geographical boundaries. It helps individual to connect with the global language of project managers all around the world.





The PMP certification not only gives one and added advantage professionally it also gives helps in substantially increases your salary. Approximately 20% increase in the salary can be expected after completion of the certification.





Eligibility criteria





Any person who has the experience of handling all the responsibilities of a project from the beginning of the project till the end would be eligible to apply for the certification.





The person should have the ability to lead and direct cross-functional teams to within the given budget, and time without compromising with the quality.





The person has to Secondary degree, that is, a high school diploma, associate’s degree along with this the person should also have 7500 hours of leading and /or directing projects and 35 hours of project management education.





OR





A four year degree with 4500 hours of leading and /or directing projects and 35 hours of project management education.





PMP Certification training





To be certified as a PMP professional one has to clear the examination. The examination has 200 multiple choice questions which have to be completed in 4 hours’ time. For clearing the PMP certification one needs a lot of experience and education. One has to seriously prepare for the examination.





As per PMI norms, you should have undergone 35 hours of formal training before taking up your PMP examination. In the PMP certification training will train you to increase your knowledge in initiating the project, planning the project, executing the project, monitoring and controlling the project, closing the project, and professional and social responsibility.





PMP Certification classes





To prepare for the PMP certification one has can enrol in one of the Project Management Institute’s Registered Education Providers (R.E.P.s). They are recognized by the PMI and are located in all the cities. These courses provide ideal PMP study materials and teach you about the best practices to prepare for the PMP Exam. Additionally, PMI has issued Project management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) guide with the help of which one can clarify doubts and concepts. One has to prepare well for the certification exam and read the books published by other authors and practice mock tests.

It is considered as a good practice to form a study group and discuss the questions and books among other aspirants.





A typical PMP certification course would consist of 36 hours of instructor led training followed by 30 hours of e learning contents and some industries case studies. Additionally, they will have one on one session for clearing doubts.





The PMP Certification lasts for three years. During this three years the candidate has to earn 60 PDUs (Professional Development Units) in order to maintain the certification. The cycle of three years is a continuing one and it is called as Continuing Certification Requirements (CCR). The cost of the renewal for a PMI member is 60 USD and for a non- member it is 150 USD.





PMP Exam Fee: The computer-based PMP exam fee is $555. In case of non-availability of the PMI test centres, few Paper-based PMP tests are also held.





Re-examination for the unsuccessful candidates would cost either $275 or $375, depending on their membership with the Project Management Institute (PMI).





The PMP Certification is useful for the following industries:





Any industry that requires project management skills could be a good industry for the OMO certified candidates.





Civil Engineer and construction industries require a lot of project managers for their various projects. With the urban development all around the world and the outcome of the technology this industry is hiring educated professionals for the jobs. It makes a good place to start once career.





Healthcare industry has been flourishing in the last decade. The industry is undergoing a sweeping transformation thus providing an ample of opportunities. The experience of big data projects and technical awareness will help one to secure a move to healthcare. This industry will help you enhance your process improvement project qualities.





Financial institutions are not only about spread sheets and accounting and financial services. There are many projects that happen in the in the financial institutions. All the project manager here needs to adjust with is to operate within a highly regulated industry. Projects for implementation of a process or a change in the process have to be administered with great responsibility.





A project manager with some legal skill would be seen as a boon for the legal industry. The project manager can ensure that the legal team set up for a project works well and the process is carried out properly.





Project Managers





Once you complete the PMP you can work as a Project manager. The career opportunity of a project manager is vast and very rewarding.





The role of project managers is very important to the success of a project. A project manager is responsible to handle the project from planning to completion. This is the reason project managers are always in a great demand. No doubt, a career in project management is one of the high level and most rewarding careers.





Moreover, a PMP certification can incredibly increase your earning potential. It has been observed that PMP certification holders earn 25% more than their non-certified peers.