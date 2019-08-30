“It is the action that creates Motivation” – An e-learning start-up company came up with a mission of spreading knowledge in the inaccessible locations and motivated many to follow the path.





Three years ago, 34-year-old Nidhi and 35-year-old Nilanjana got into a venture of rebuilding career for those women who had to quit occupations due to some unavoidable commitments and were interested in re-engaging their selves professionally. They started with conducting small workshops and seminars for these women which turned out to be a great success. This motivated them to go a step ahead and conduct more such events in hyper-local areas of Mumbai. Their motive was to deep-dive in the isolated locations where technology was not up-scaled to the expected level. As they were connecting with more and more women, they started building a group. An initiative that started with small workshops exclusively for women is now a big community with everyone in it.





Nidhi was professionally from an educational background; hence she could realize the loopholes in the system. They both studied and analysed the backlogs of traditional classes which led them to launch their domain in online courses named “Irizpro Learning Solutions”. They were constantly researching on the up-gradations for their domain when they came across a hitch in the recorded sessions of online courses, which directed them to launch LIVE classes. The best part about such classes is the classroom feel with two-way live interaction between the trainer and students. Furthermore, they also distribute the recordings of every session for free as reference material to the trainees.





Irizpro strongly focuses on the courses that are in-line with the latest technology that promises good career prospects. Currently, their broad subjects are Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Advanced MS Excel, Block chain, Professional Blogging, and many other short-term courses. They follow three different teaching patterns depending on the courses and its applications --- Virtual classroom, Live workshops and Corporate training. The trainees belong to different backgrounds like working professionals, students, home-makers and other sectors of the industry.





Irizpro aims at becoming a high- functioning and trusted training partner of choice for Organizations!

The USP of Irizpro is the placement support provided to their trainees. The assistance provided to trainees from the first day of course till job placement is phenomenal.





“Connecting people, not completing projects, is the great challenge of leadership”







