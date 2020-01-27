QR Codes In 2020 And Beyond

QR codes were first developed as a means to keep track of vehicles and its part. It then became quite popular as an inventory management tool. But today, marketers have realized its potential to increase consumer engagement and boost conversions.





And plus, new-age customers, especially the millennials, are always ready to scan a QR code. In fact, QR codes are most popular amongst millennials since most social media platforms have built-in QR codes.





For example, Facebook creates a default QR code for all its users that they can scan to instantly connect with someone on Facebook. Marketers can use this to redirect customers to their inbox where the customers can directly engage with a representative. You can easily create a QR code for your Facebook page using a QR code generator as well. Even though you can use the QR code created by Facebook for your page, the customization options are limited. Using a QR code generator will allow you to create a Facebook QR code with logo.





2020 seems to be accepting QR codes with open arms. Let’s take a look at some QR code trends that we’ll see in 2020:





QR Code Trends In 2020





Experiential Shopping Experience

New age customers are looking for more than just a good product. They prefer brands that give them a fun experience every time they interact with the brand. Brands today are using QR codes to offer customers experiential shopping experience in order to increase customer engagement and boost conversions.





Nike’s Flagship Store - House of Innovation 000 uses QR codes to give its customers a unique experience in-store. There are QR codes placed all around the store which when scanned through the Nike Plus app gives the customers access to rewards when they enter the store.





The customers who do not have the app will be redirected to the app store to download the app. After which, they can access the rewards.





The store also has QR codes on mannequins with the CTA ‘Scan To Try’. What this does is - when they can scan the QR codes on these mannequins, a store assistant will fetch the clothes of the right size straight to the fitting room for the customer.





The store also uses QR codes to allow customers to self-checkout and skip the long queues. The instant checkout stations with QR codes are placed around the store and when scanned the customer can check out by paying through the Nike app.





Brands are also using QR codes to enhance customer experience by giving them access to AR experiences through QR codes. Fashion store retailers are using QR codes which when scanned allows customers to see how a piece of clothing or a pair of shoes would look on them without actually trying it on. Some other brands like Puma and Starbucks have used QR codes to offer customers mobile AR games to unlock special offers and discounts.





IKEA is another example that uses QR codes to deliver AR experience as well. IKEA’s direct mail marketing campaign included a QR code that allowed customers to view a piece of furniture in their homes through the IKEA app!





To Give More Information

Placing QR codes on product packaging, especially food items, has become second nature to several brands today. QR codes on packaging allow brands to give customers additional information like ingredients, expiry date, manufacturing date, etc. without taking too much space on the packaging.





This is beneficial as it does two things for the brand. Firstly, it shows that the brand is transparent and willing to provide any and all information that the customer needs to make the purchase decision. And secondly, it gives you more space on the product packaging so you can design an aesthetically pleasing packaging. A study by The Paper Worker concludes that at least a third of the customers are influenced by the product packaging when they make the purchase decision.





Part Of The Aesthetics Of The Advert

One of the most popular trends in QR code marketing in 2020 is customized QR codes. QR code designs that not only reflect the brand but also look good alongside the advert be it a poster, emailer, or a billboard.





In an attempt to stand out from other brands implementing QR code marketing, brands are coming up with creative QR code designs to stand out from the rest and entice the customers to scan it.





Customized QR codes also help customers recognize your brand easily as you can change the colours to suit your branding and also add your logo to the QR code. Making it look fun and interesting will motivate the customer to scan the QR code and in return boost traffic and conversion for you!





And since QR codes don’t take up too much space, you can concentrate your efforts on designing the advert to be more visually pleasing and keep the text to a minimum as you can add all the extra information to the QR code.





Measure Analytics For Offline Marketing Campaigns

One of the major reasons QR codes quickly picked up speed was because of its ability to be trackable - a feature that was often missing with offline marketing. By placing QR codes on traditional marketing collateral like posters, pamphlets, flyers, OOH ads, etc. marketers are able to track the progress of these ads.





Since dynamic QR codes can be tracked, marketers can measure the success of their offline marketing campaigns through details like the number of scans, time, location, date and time of the scan. And depending on the analytics, marketers can then concentrate their efforts on what works best and make alterations to campaigns that aren’t doing well.





Enhance Your Email Marketing Strategy With QR Codes

QR codes along with email marketing work really well as they can be tracked and marketers can analyze the engagement their email marketing campaign is gaining through the number of scans. Moreover, if the QR code is linked to Google integration and Facebook ads, the customers can be retargeted on Facebook and websites to lead customers back to the brand’s website or the product page.





Future Of QR Codes

The future of QR codes definitely looks bright with more and more brands jumping the bandwagon of QR code marketing. And scanning QR codes has become second nature to customers as well and they’re readily accepting this development as QR codes provide them with instant gratification.





In fact, according to a study by Juniper Research, in the next couple of years, at least 5.3 billion QR codes will be scanned by customers to access coupon codes. Another area where QR codes will gain popularity is contactless payment, public transport, healthcare, marketing, and travel industry.





Final Thoughts

Brands in various industries are realizing the power of QR codes and including them in their business model. Be it a fashion store trying to increase conversion or a retail store allowing its customers to self-checkout - QR codes are everywhere today.





QR codes can help you enhance your customer’s journey both your physical store or your website. You can motivate customers to scan your QR code by offering discounts and coupon codes upon scanning the QR code. This way you can also increase engagement and get your conversion rates up.





And since dynamic QR codes can be tracked you can measure analytics and make the necessary changes to ensure that your marketing campaign is performing well.





QR codes are already seen in a variety of fields from retail to education. QR code technology is getting better and better every day with faster scanning and better customizations. And this shows that QR codes are definitely here to stay!











