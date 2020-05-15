Real Essence of the International Day of Families 2020; Theme, Importance & History

"The International Day of Families" is observed on the 15th of May every year. The Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993. The intent of International families’ day is to inculcates the message and provide opportunity to promote knowledge of the socio-economic, demographic processes, adverse effects of social exclusion. This day also celebrates the colors of societies and cultures around the globe and addresses both their underlying and structural causes and their distressing consequences in order to reduce uncertainty and insecurity in the life of people.





The core theme of International Families day 2020, which is meant to be today, is ‘Families in Development’. It is vital to understand that it is the families and people irrespective to their culture and origin bears the brunt of the crisis, sheltering their loved ones from harm, caring warm-hearted children’s, and in sync continuing their work responsibilities.





2020 COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus on the importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families. Thus it is vital for any nation to take profound measures towards building positive socio-economic societies and culture.

“Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25”

This year also celebrates the 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action which comes at a time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises. As the world continues to struggle to fight against COVID-19 crisis, there are also prevalent opportunities for nations to rethink and mutate the way our economies and societies function to stimulate and foster greater equality for all. In doing so, gender equality will not be viable without greater equality in families, and that on this note, and so much else, the Beijing Platform for action stays relevant to provide a visionary roadmap for many nations.

Families have become the hub of intergenerational interactions that support us in this crisis. Under economic duress, poverty deepens. In times of uncertainty stress increases - often resulting in growing violence against women and children. That is why the support for vulnerable families - those who have lost their income, those in inadequate housing, and those with young children, older persons and persons with disabilities - is imperative now more than ever.





