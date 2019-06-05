Reasons Why One Should Choose Visitor Sign-in System Over Manual Entry

Every facility/establishment keeps security as their top priority. It is very much important to monitor who is entering and leaving the premises. Traditional modes of visitor sign-ins involve the reception staff, and paper logbooks and are time-consuming, laborious and often leads to visitor inconvenience. On the other side, If the establishment happens to be busy with a large number of visitors every time, then processing of visitor flow with the outdated system is quite a challenge. To address the challenge, many organisations are now adopting the visitor management system (VMS) for secure, safe and efficient check-ins.





The VMS secures the facility with digital documentation and validation of visitor and employee information and in a way increases the operational efficiency and also secures the facility. The visitor sign-in system is highly customizable and is designed to cater to the needs of small, medium and large enterprises. The VMS offers interactive and easy to use self-service interface and visitors can complete the registration process on their own without any assistance. The VMS can be easily set up using Android tablets, iPads and Kiosks at the reception. Let’s have a look at the reasons that make VMS an ideal choice over the Manual sign-ins.





Elegant and Compact Storage: The visitor sign-in software can typically run on any tablet, smartphone, and a kiosk that you use at your front desk. All the visitor data is stored in the cloud and there is never any issue of storage constraints.

Eco-Friendly: The VMS allows your company to “Go Green” and reduce the use of paper. Hence, there is no longer a need for visitor sign-in sheets and paper log books. Also, the manual systems require to invest much time when it comes to updating the visitor records.

Accurate and Secure: The paper logs fail to fulfill the purpose; on many occasions, visitors data difficult to interpret due to incomplete/bad handwriting. The visitor sign-in software eliminates the chances of false interpretations as the visitors are instructed to fill in the details all by himself in case of VMS. Apart, the VMS also captures the facial images and digital signatures and adds an additional layer of security.





No Language Barrier: The VMS supports multiple languages and hence a visitor can complete the check-in formalities in his language. The features come in handy when visitors from multiple nationalities pay a visit to the facility.





Receptions are Made Smarter with VMS: The VMS is available in multiple hardware options, so you can choose the one, that is ideal for your facility. The visitor sign-in tool is highly customizable and allows the inclusion of company logos, images, company colour for enhanced branding. The VMS also gives a professional appearance when compared to the outdated paper logs.





Round the Clock Reception: A visitor management system is automated and is designed to function round the clock. The VMS offers a clear advantage over the traditional paper logs as the reception staff is available only for a certain period during the day. The VMS is handy for hotels and other facilities that operate 24X7 be it early in the morning or during late night.





Reporting Made Easy With VMS: In traditional paper logs, the staff has to dedicate a certain time period for compiling the visitor reports. But in VMS, all the reports are automatically saved to the admin portal and can be accessed and printed anytime. Further, the graphical view of the reports gives a complete picture of who is residing in the facility, at any time/day. It is even possible to retrieve the visitor data for the custom duration.





Emergency Evacuation Strategy: In the case of an emergency, the visitor sign-in software lets you alert both employees as well as the visitors residing in the facility through Email and SMS. This leads to rapid and efficient evacuations within a short span of time. It is in fact quite difficult to implement the same as in the case of traditional visitor management.





Handy for Recurring Visitors: A VMS helps you recognise the recurring visitors. They no longer need to enter the details from scratch. The visitor sign-in is rather rapid and smooth as the system contains all the details.





Improved Security: The VMS captures visitor facial images and digital signatures that come in handy during instances of security breaches. The system allows to print professional visitor badges with company’s logo and helps employees to easily identify the visitors when they meet. In a way, the VMS offers rapid, secure and seamless visitor sign-in solutions.



