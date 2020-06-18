Remote collaboration tools are making work from home easier: Guide to develop a video conference app

The ‘new normal,’ as experts call it, resonates with people’s minds. It’s been nearly four months since an invisible microbe disrupted the ‘normal’ activities of the people. With soaring cases and surging death reports, people’s fear regarding the coronavirus pandemic has escalated.





Industrial sectors are facing a gloomy situation owing to their inactivity. A visible economic downfall severe than that of the Global Economic Crisis of 2008-09 is apparent in front of us.





With that being said, organizations are striving hard to get their employees back on their feet. Just as in the earlier cases, modern technology is providing a helping hand to these corporates. But how? You must have heard the term ‘Work from home,’ at least in this quarantine situation. But working from home is entirely different from that of a physical buzzing environment.





Even though physical communication isn’t possible nowadays due to the social distancing norms, virtual connections are established by remote working apps, credits to modern technology. In this blog, let’s take a look at different remote collaboration tools that can come in handy amid COVID-19. Besides, let’s dive into the development of such apps, as well.





Videoconferencing tools - bringing virtual to the vicinity





One major tool that has been adopted by almost every corporate across the world is video conferencing tools. With the aid of these tools, a virtual communication platform is established between employees and employers. People get to communicate with one another in real-time.





Most of these apps are using a cloud-based video streaming platform to connect with people worldwide. Competition has been on a high for these apps ever since the lock-down. With Skype being the evergreen app, Zoom has emerged as a favorite among the masses. They are used to achieve a variety of services, including





Business communications

Virtual classrooms

Personal communications

Fitness classes

Cooking classes etc.





Entrepreneurs are eyeing to develop a video conferencing app and establish their business entity in this demanding situation.





Collaborative writing tools - multiple access in real-time





There are projects where several people are involved, including clients who provide valuable inputs. This has resulted in a space where collaborative writing tools have come to people’s aid. Certain apps like Google Docs are explicitly created for this purpose so that people from all across the world can access documents on the go. With lock-down set to prolong further, the market for these collaborative writing tools will be increasing day-by-day.





Teleconferencing tools - making presentations easier





Even in this unforeseen situation, webinars are proving to be a valuable source for knowledge. Organizations make presentations, as it is an integral part of their jobs. To make these webinars and presentations more appealing, teleconferencing tools are coming in handy. Seamless communication flow is provided to users accessing these teleconferencing apps. Nowadays, video conferencing tools have integrated the teleconferencing feature, thereby acting as a one-stop destination to people.





Interaction is a primary requirement for any presentation or webinar to be successful. The two-way communication flow of these apps are benefiting people and are attracting entrepreneurs to invest in this growing sector.





Sharing tools - achieving instant transfers





Even before the pandemic, sharing tools were a success. But the outbreak has significantly increased its popularity among people. Files and important documents are shared instantly with these sharing tools. In this era, where digitization is prominent, these tools are the need of the hour for any organization.





Segregation and documentation are made simple with these tools. If entrepreneurs are looking for long term investment returns, sharing tools are one viable business option to consider.





Developing the virtual communication app - the next big thing





Now that we know different remote collaboration tools, we, as ordinary people, can make use of them effectively. However, entrepreneurs need to capitalize on this situation. They need to establish their brand and help organizations out in these unprecedented times. Let’s venture straight into the development of these virtual communication apps.





Integrate multiple tools in a single app





Now that you know the importance and demand of these tools, try to integrate multiple tools in your developing app. This is because an organization is unlikely to conduct meetings with one app and presentations with another. Easier accessibility is the key to your app sustainability in the market.





For example, if you are trying to develop an app like Zoom, try integrating teleconferencing and sharing tools. This way, your remote working app can be a one-stop destination for organizations in need. As a result, the first step in app development is to identify different tools that can be added to your app for increasing user convenience.





Identify your vision and target audience





The next major step in app development is to identify your target audience. Your app should meet the expectations of customers in the market. Now, to identify your vision, a market study can come in significantly handy. Extensive research on your locality, identifying what is required, can help you visualize your app better. Besides, setting goals and achieving them periodically can boost your morale to achieve your vision.





Features scale your app in the market





Once you visualize why you need to develop the app and to whom you need to develop the app, you’ll begin integrating features into the app. Let’s discuss certain stand apart features for a video conferencing app.





Record meetings: Organizations can record meetings, webinars, or presentations for documentation. Besides, they can record them for future use, as well.





HD Video quality: There isn’t anything more irritating than a blurred video and unpleasant audio. Hence, make sure your app supports HD audio and video quality.





Screen sharing: A meeting or a present becomes more lively if hosts can share screens with fellow participants. This way, the presentation becomes meaningful and provides for two-way communication flow.





Mute participants: Distractions can hinder the experience of a meeting drastically. With this feature, the host of the meeting can mute participants, thereby gaining better attention from users.





Virtual hand-raising: Attendance taking is made easy with this feature. Hosts can instruct participants to raise their hands virtually in case of any opinions, too.





Virtual backgrounds: Participants can set virtual backgrounds to be more presentable during meetings.





These are certain unique features that can attract the audience to your app.





Secure your app Zoom clone app from data thefts





With all the speculations happening around the Zoom app for safety and privacy issues, make sure you secure your Zoom clone app. Encrypting servers and databases securely and providing restricted access can be the fundamental ways to prevent misuse of data. Besides, provide a detailed policy to your users regarding the details you collect from them. Some of the strategies to secure your app include,





Conduct third-party reviews periodically: You can review your app with the help of third-party experts. This way, you’ll get to know the flaws of your app and can rectify them instantly.





Providing passwords for meetings: Open meetings can be exploited by hackers, leading to data thefts. Hence, offer passwords to meetings so that only invited personnel can have access to it.





Collectively, the different app development stages in brief include,





Analyzing your requirements and vision of the app.

Doing extensive market research to identify demands

Designing the outline of the app (UI/UX)

Integrating vital features into the app

Encrypting servers and databases securely

App testing to identify bugs

App deployment and support





In a nutshell





Remote working apps are the only propellants we have to continue our work. These apps help us achieve maximum productivity while maintaining social distancing. People, in self-isolation, can maintain their social connections with the help of these apps. There cannot be a better time than this to venture into the vastly expanding market for virtual communication apps. Entrepreneurs can develop a Zoom clone app based on the above guidelines and can gain increased revenue. Let’s resurrect the standstill world back to its fast-moving nature!