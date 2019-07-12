Retaking the GRE - What should be kept in mind? [IMPORTANT]





If you have already taken the GRE, it’s likely this question has come to your mind at least once.

Don’t worry. There’s nothing wrong with this thinking. In fact, according to ETS, 25% of the test-takers retake the exam to improve their score. But if you are still confused about whether you should take it again or not, just read this article and I’m sure you will have an answer by the end of it.





So, before we discuss whether to retake the GRE or not, let’s take a look at the factors that are taken into consideration during the admission process





FACTORS TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION FOR ADMISSION

Academic GPA

Scores from Standardized Tests (GRE, TOEFL/IELTS)

Statement of Purpose

Letters of Recommendation

Research Papers

Work Experience





The reason I mentioned these factors is that a lot of students have a misconception about the admissions process. Many of them think that a good GRE score alone will help them get admits to Top Universities. But, the reality is that a good GRE score alone will NOT help.

The other factors also need to be taken into consideration if you are looking at those top universities.





If you are thinking of retaking the exam, first think about the reasons that led to the lower-than-expected score in the first place.

There could be a lot of reasons for poor performance and if you fall in the below-mentioned categories, then you should consider retaking the exam.





REASONS TO RETAKE GRE





Did not have time to study





A large percentage of the GRE takers are either working professionals or are currently studying for their undergrad and it is fair enough to think that you might not have had time to study which is why you did not get what you expected, and so you must give it another shot. And if you are one among them, you must give GRE Online Coaching a try. You will be able to study at your own convenience and it will not harm your work life too.





Panicked during the test

You feel nervous, yes. It is normal. And in such a case, mistakes are bound to happen. Just try once more with more confidence and you might reach your goal.





Did not follow the right study plan

Most GRE takers do not follow a study plan at all which is why they face difficulties in the exam. The GRE is not an easy exam and there must be a study plan so that you cover anything and ace the exam.

It is very important to take the GRE Practice Test regularly. Many students do not follow this and regret about this later.









Unwell

It happens. In such a case, you need not think much, just give it a try. It does not happen every day, just prepare well for the next time and, just try keeping those McDonald's fries away for a few days :P





These are the few reasons for which I have seen students retaking the exam and I would definitely suggest you give it another shot too if any of the above apply to you.





Now, these are just some of the reasons owing to which you possibly scored a low score in and why you are thinking of giving another shot at the exam.

But, keep in mind there are a few problems that you might face when you retake the exam. Some of them are listed below.





PROBLEMS FACED





LACK OF TIME

You might already know that the gap between each try for the exam is 21 days and you can take up to 5 tries in one-year.

Now, if you are planning a retake just before your deadlines, it might not be a good idea. You should also know that the scores come after 10-15 days of writing the exam. Which means you need at least 1 month before your deadline dates to even think of giving a retake.





FINANCIAL ISSUE

The cost of the exam is not cheap at all. It costs 205$ and people might find it tough to pay again. So, think wisely. Do not re-attempt if you are looking to increase your score just by 5 marks.





TOO HECTIC

Taking the exam again might not be the best idea as it requires a lot of practice and you might not be ready to give the time required for it. Anyone spending 205$ again would not go without prepping for it and you very well the hard work that goes behind preparing for the GRE if you are thinking of taking it again.





Still confused with what to do? I’ll make it easier.





Should you really retake the GRE? Is it even worth it?





The GRE is not the single most important thing that colleges look at. There are other credentials that matter too. If you have an average GRE score and your credentials are brilliant then I’m not sure if retaking the GRE is the best option.

Again, focus on all the aspects that I have mentioned at the start of the article. The GRE is just one piece of the puzzle. The others are equally important in increasing your chances of getting admission to the top universities.

There are many students who’ve scored between the 310-320 mark and gotten admission to some of the best universities in the world because of the combined effect of their SOP, LoRs and other factors.





If you have scored 300 or below

You should give it another try provided you have the time and are not facing any other difficulties.





Between 310-320

As said earlier, a score between 310 and 320 is not bad at all. Just focus on the other credentials and you are good to go!





Above 320

You should be happy with your score unless you were aiming a 330+ and fell short of that.

If you fall into this category, you are safe and do not need another attempt unless you are aiming for a 330+ and feel like you have the potential to achieve it.











