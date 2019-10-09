A

Rohitash Jadhav of Viral Mania Uncovers the Strategies to Grow Business Using Facebook

By Neha Kapoor
9th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In this fast-paced world of challenging business, it's quite difficult to stand ahead of the competitors. The dream of every business owner is to take their business to the heights of success. But for some, it remains just a dream!


Proper planning is required if you really wish to boost your business. In this competitive market, you have to take every step carefully as one single mistake can ruin your entire business. 


Everyone is aware of Facebook and no doubt, the majority of people (of all age groups) spend their maximum time on Facebook, isn’t it? It’s not only the ideal platform that helps one to connect with companions and family members but helps business owners too. Facebook is an effective means to reach the audience that you are targeting, helps create product awareness, build engagement and so on.


Today, Facebook is considered as a perfect networking site and now businesses are making use of it to promote their brand awareness and for their business growth. Below-given are some tips shared by Rohitash Jadhav of Viral Mania that you can follow if you wish to grow your business using Facebook. It will surely be going to help you. Still confused?


Let’s have a look


  • Create a company page


Business owners (doesn’t matter how small or big business they are running) who wish to promote their brand awareness must start with simply creating the page of the company. In order to do that:


  • Describe everything about your business in detail. Ensure that each and every information that you have provided is correct so as to leave the first impression in the minds of your customers. 


  • Create an appealing Facebook page cover. Even, you can also make use of the cover image for promoting seasonal offers, specific services etc. Since it’s the very first thing users perceive on your business page. Also, remember to make it mobile optimized as nowadays the majority of people access Facebook on their smartphones. 


  • Add reviews tab


Do you know customer feedback, as well as reviews, are quite powerful in persuading potential clients? By seeing the reviews of your prior client’s they will decide whether to choose you or not. 


You can ask your clients to write a review if they are satisfied with the service on the Facebook page. Some raving reviews, no doubt, will create trust among your customers and also makes your entire business seems more legitimate. 


  • Create ads for your page


Do you know by creating ads for the Facebook page you can enhance your complete business? No doubt, it may cost you little bit more but you must concentrate more on the outcomes that you will actually get after that. What? More followers as well as higher possibilities of accomplishing targeted leads. 


However, in order to acquire optimal outcomes, it's vital for you to include an alluring image and convincing copy along with call to action into your ad. 


  • Start Facebook events 


By creating Facebook events you can easily connect with the clients since you can meet and interact with them by having face to face contact. All you need to do is to organize events pertinent to the business like workshops, seminars and so on.


After that, make use of Facebook to welcome individuals to the event that you have organized. 


  • Improve recognizability


It's vital to include a picture that helps customers in recognizing your business easily. Since it will help customers to find your business instantly which, in turn, will benefit you only as you will receive more likes.


Your profile image actually depicts the page of your business. It generally appears in your follower’s news feeds, on the cover photo, and in responses to comments and so on. A top-notch logo or image is perfect for making your entire business conspicuous on Facebook. 


Wrap Up


Hope you have enjoyed reading this post and it helped you in knowing more about the tips to grow your business using Facebook. You can take your business to the heights of success by following the above-given tips given by him. In this highly competitive market, it's important to plan everything properly for better outcomes. 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Neha Kapoor
Blogger | Freelance Writer @ Let's Earn Money Online

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

6 small business ideas with little to no investment

Neha Gupta

How to check your voter identity card details online

Vinay Chinna

Skills required to write a great essay

Essay Box

Top 10 Upcoming Business Ideas in India with Small Investment

Manish Verma
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with Ninjacart's Thirukumaran Nagarajan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

World Mental Health Day 2019: Mind All Above Else- Why "Indian Inc" Need to Act Before it's too Late

Dr Paras

Top 7 Financial Management Tips for Small & Medium Business

Parul Rani Sagar

How Digital Tools and Scalable Concepts Change Video Marketing?

Mayur Bhatt

5 Incredible Teen Entrepreneurs That Are Inspiring

Neha Kapoor

From AI to Motion UI: What trends determine the future of web development

Diana Smyrnova

Get Ready To Build Your Legacy With These Eminem Quotes

Kunal Bansal Chandigarh

Outlook on The Internet of Things (IoT) and Healthcare

Robert J. Smith

7 Must-Have Skills To Become A Successful Digital Marketer in 2020

Ramya Kishore

How To Grow Your E-commerce Business To The Next Level?

Tom Buckland

3 Biggest Uses of Blockchain in Business

Julia Beyers

How To Deliver Value-Added SEO Services in 10 Easy Steps

Mansi Rana

Customizable and Preprogrammed Bots: 4 Differences You Should Know

Julia Beyers

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore