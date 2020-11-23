The Role of AI and ML in Digital Transformation

Data is the new game-changer, everywhere. According to reports, data-driven organizations are 19 times more likely to be profitable. Data and analytics are critical components of digital transformation.





Considering the rate at which data is being generated, its analysis is becoming a hefty task. Organizing large volumes of real-time data from several sources is time-consuming and tedious. To reduce the human effort involved in this and decrease the required time, AI and ML are being employed. Data Science is a new model where machines are trained to learn from data, analyze it, and derive insights. It is creating a paradigm shift throughout the tech industry.





What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Alan Turing proposed the fundamental vision for artificial intelligence during the 1950s. He questioned the possibility of making machines think. Over the years, several approaches were adopted to realize this possibility.





Artificial intelligence is, as the name suggests, simulation of human intelligence artificially through non-humans, i.e., machines. It is a branch of computer science that deals with building smart machines that can perform human tasks that require cognitive decision making.





Why Is Artificial Intelligence Important?

With the aid of AI, machines can perform human-like tasks by learning from previous experiences and adjusting to new inputs.

• Incredible accuracy is achieved through AI with the use of deep neural networks.

• AI helps to gain the most out of data.

• AI uses advanced learning algorithms, making it an adaptable and flexible technology.

• AI can be integrated into existing products to improve their capabilities.





What Are Some Applications of AI in Everyday Life?

The fact is that we come across AI in our daily life and are enjoying the benefits of digital transformation without probably being aware of it. Let’s see some of the common applications of AI.

Online advertisements and recommendations: Based on the previous shopping experiences and search history of people, AI generates product recommendations of what users may like.

Smartphone assistants: Voice assistants like Siri and Alexa utilize AI to provide personalized service to users. These virtual assistants answer questions, provide suggestions, and help users organize their tasks.

Healthcare: By using AI to analyze large quantities of data, better diagnosis is achieved by discovering new patterns enabling health providers to deliver faster care cost-effectively.

Farming: Use of AI in farming can help to provide better surveillance, increase productivity, and reduce environmental impact by lowering the use of pesticides.





What Is Machine Learning?

Machine learning is a branch of AI that allows computer systems to automatically learn and improve through the experience without being explicitly programmed. It aims to make systems independent of human assistance and interventions and robust enough to take appropriate actions on their own. Several Data Science theories and techniques are used by Machine learning. Some of them are Classification, Categorization, Clustering, Trend Analysis, Anomaly detection, Visualization, and Decision making.





Why Is Machine Learning Important?

Today, data-driven decisions keep businesses running. Machine learning is of great importance to analyze corporate and customer data enabling them to make decisions that keep an organization competitive.





Machine learning can provide realistic solutions to real-world problems in a scalable manner. Today, more and more industries are specializing in machine learning to create a positive impact on their work through continuous research. Further, AI and ML are deemed to be the technologies that are the future of digital transformation and will create a dramatic change in the economy of the world. Machine learning is impacting industries already at an impressive rate and is expected to increase and create more progress in the next decade.





Leveraging Digital Transformation through AI and ML

AI and ML can transform existing enterprises by leveraging machine data and analyzing it to gain insights to strengthen their operations. The insights from analytics can be used to identify areas of improvement and improve the flow of operations. It can also help to reduce bottlenecks and problems and accelerate the speed of operations. These insights can also help to monitor end to end infrastructure and empower businesses.





The introduction of technologies that simulate human intelligence brings more accuracy and transparency and reduces time and effort. It also eliminates the chances of processes and systems being prone to errors due to negligence in human interference. If you are impressed by the role of AI and ML in digital transformation, and haven’t yet employed it to improve your business, contact a digital transformation company and enjoy the benefits of the newest technologies.