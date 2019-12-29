8 SEO Hacks to Rank Your Website on Top of Search Engine Result Page

If you head a marketing organisation, it's anyone's earnest dream, and that wouldn't be surprising to see their website rank on top for results. The art calls for certain specific instructions that need to be followed to rank your website on top. Ranking on Google involves certain techniques, it requires searching the right keywords to ensure it ranks high while searching for it. To see yourself on top of the search result, your foremost call is to create content with the right keywords for search engine optimization which drives the traffic towards your business site to make it grow.

1. Content should be relevant as well as catchy in the first four seconds

Identify the keyword that your customers are hooked on. Keywords are the lead to bring the customer to your website. Using a long-tail keyword that looks like a phrase or a sentence takes you to the website. For example, if you are looking for warm woolens for winter, you look for words like ''woolens for winter, or warm woolens for winter.'' This will automatically take you to all those top three sites providing winter woolens. Any content should have a review or testimonial, it's a way to connect with the audience. Email and Newsletters also help in building trust and increasing the credibility of the content.

2. Simple and clear headlines make a quick read as they are easy to connect

Clear and simple headlines are easily connected for all and sundry. Bear in mind when we are online we are connecting to anybody looking for information, it need not be a very highly educated audience all the time. Simple lucid titles are the trick of the trade for the better lead.

3. For Better Reach, Use the Google Planner Tool

To use this, it would be best if a google planner tool is used. It provides a guideline on the popular words that people use for growing their business. It is used and consulted for optimizing business. This is available on the Google Ads account. And for optimizing your website for those keywords, they must be added to blog posts and web pages.

4.Login To Google AdWords

To start your account, sign up for the free one. Once you have access, use the Keyword Planner. The next step calls for logging on to “Tools” in the “Keyword Planner” on Google AdWords. Once there, on the Keyword Planner page, one looks for new keywords or a short sentence, website or category. For instance, if you need to connect to an expert who can provide you with assignment help, simply type the exact keyword here and you’ll be amazed by the number of relevant search terms that show up. To begin, search the business and location, i.e., where are you looking for the business? For instance, type ‘warm winter woolens in New Delhi.’ And you should have a detailed list of it with the name of the most popular charting the list on top. Complete the form that appears and go for the next step.

5. Your Content Needs Constant Update Too

An average track needs to be kept in mind for the keywords' search. Every keyword has an estimate, not beyond that. However, this does not indicate the popularity of the keyword, it is a mere insight into what people are looking for in a particular time or season or place. This allows you to position your place in the market with relevant content and information. For example ''winter woolens'' is one of your keywords, but if people are looking for ''warm, light winter woolens,'' and your retail shop is a pioneer in it, the name will top.

6. Make a conscious effort to optimize ‘My Business Page’

By optimizing the 'Google My Business Page,' your information is pulled out to be displayed on the right-hand side of the search result in increasing ‘business’ exposure. Small businesses get a huge impetus out of the My Business page. Besides being displayed on the first page in an organic (non-paid) search, you connect explaining what the business is all about.

7. Make Proper Use Of Metadata

Metadata calls for a description of its properties which include the title of the story, the subject of the author the genre, the date of creation and more. In one word, it is a compilation of data contained online. This could be either on a web page, document, or file of pieces of information. It can be summarised as a 'summary' of what the data is. An example of it is, say if we are talking about the Rights metadata, the data will include details like copyright status, rights, license terms, and conditions, etc. Similarly, technical data would have technical metadata properties and so on. Descriptive, Preservation and Markup languages are also some of the types of metadata used in the behind the scene information, essential for all business houses to improve business based on this information.

8. Understand Your Audience & their Intent

It is of utmost importance that you understand the intention of the audience that you need to target. Even if your website is optimized, it needs to be done for your target audience and not randomly. One needs to understand and focus on the semantics other than just the literal definition of the words. If you can reach out to the audience on voice or written mail to all the questions raised your reach certainly increases on Google organically.

Summing Up:

In order to have an effective reach for your website, the above-mentioned points would be fruitful for reaching out higher audience. However, there are several other types of research always being updated to optimize reach. The best way is to be constantly in touch with articles related to search engine optimization.