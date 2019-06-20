YouTube Channel Growth In Seven Most Effective Ways

Broadcast Yourself! This is the tagline of YouTube and the website was meant to be used by independent creators with original content. However, in recent years, this has changed a lot with the inclusion of many big organizations on the website. The channels with names like ‘T-Series’ and ‘Sony Music’ grew faster than any of the other creators did on the website.





Nowadays, it’s very challenging for the new creators to compete with high-quality content uploaded by massive organizations. Even if their content is unique and interesting, there are very few chances of their content being viewed as much as that uploaded by reputed organizations.





Creators need to experience constant growth in order to stay motivated and engaged in their work. It’s not 2006 and just uploading quality content won’t result in your channel’s growth. However, you shouldn’t be worried as there are many ways to help your channel grow.





Mentioned below are seven effective ways to grow your YouTube channel:





Your Content Must Focus On A Single Topic/Keyword





One of the most helpful ways in which you can grow your audience is to make your videos around the same topic or keyword. The is one of the most important steps if you want your content to be viewed by people, however, many creators who are not aware of SEO skip this step. One of the most important things is for you to find the target keyword of the niche you are uploading your content for.





You must select your keyword before making the content so that you know what you need to focus on throughout the whole video. This way, you'll be able to include the keyword naturally in your content. Just to make sure you're on the right track and the intent of your content would be understood, check the top ranking videos for your keyword. Please note that your goal is not to make long videos, but videos with quality content.





Use Other Platforms To Promote Your YouTube Videos





The easiest possible way to grow your YouTube channel is by promoting your videos on other websites such as Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and so on. The best thing about social media is that you can cross promote content from different channels. This way, you'll be able to easily promote your content and it will eventually result in the growth of your channel.





Facecam - A Secret Weapon





Showing your face in a video and actually talking to the audience while doing so can do wonders for your channel. Adding a face to your brand can be very helpful as people will connect with you on a personal level. They will always have a face in their minds while thinking about your content. This will help immensely in the rapid growth of your YouTube channel. Believe me or not, once you show your face on the camera, more and more audience will be attracted to your content.





Keep Your Uploads Regular





You have to make sure that you upload quality content frequently. Make an upload schedule and try to follow that religiously. Doing this will show that you are consistent and dedicated to your work. It’ll also grow the strength of your channel as the number of videos will keep increasing constantly. Try uploading 3-4 times a week to attract more and more audience. This method will ensure the rapid growth of your channel.





Urge People To Subscribe To Your Channel





People subscribe to channels because they want to be notified about the new content posted by the channels. Try to get more and more subscribers by urging audiences to subscribe to your channel at the end of every video. There’s a reason why channels with more subscribers get a plethora of views in a single day. This is because the increasing number of subscribers of a channel is directly proportional to the growth of that channel.





Choose Attractive Thumbnails For Your videos





An appropriate thumbnail is as important as the quality of the content. The thumbnail and the title of a video are the things that attract audiences towards the videos. If the thumbnail of your video is appropriate and it shows as a result in google images when your target keyword is searched, you are very likely to gain a view and possibly a subscriber. Gaining a subscriber means the actual growth of your channel. So, whenever you upload a video, just make sure that you select an attractive and appropriate thumbnail in order to attract more and more audience.





Interact With Your Viewers





It is very important to interact with your subscribers and viewers, especially, in the comments section. YouTube notices and rewards such channels. They monitor everything including watch time, likes, dislikes, and comments. Both YouTube and the viewers like creators who interact and encourage a discussion in the comment section. Make sure you reply to as many comments as possible. You can even try to make a QnA video. A QnA video is a video where a creator answers the questions asked by the viewers in his last video’s comments section.





Conclusion





So, there were the seven most effective ways to grow your YouTube channel. I hope you learned something from this article and will try applying these changes for the betterment of your YouTube channel. Go crazy on these techniques and experience the rapid and unstoppable growth of your channel.



