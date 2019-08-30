Sharing your workspace- All you need to know

India is becoming one of the leading companies in producing start-ups. The millennials generation doesn’t want to be bossed around by someone. They aspire to be their boss. They wish to change a lot of things with their dream projects. But owning a start-up and being a boss comes with a price. You have to take care of a lot of things. Unlike a regular business you cannot just do the job allotted to you, you have to be good at everything. That comes with the responsibility of being good at managing people as well. Your early start-up days might begin with your home office with just two to three members in your team. But as the start-up upscales you are required to get to a bigger place. You need coordination and communication with your team that can only be done when you are sitting together. That’s why you need a professional office space. But every business can't afford office space in the first place. That is when one goes for a coworking space.





A coworking space is the best option for a start-up. You are devoid of any responsibilities that are associated with an office space. All you have to do is plug-in and get working. But, though it sounds pretty easy and comfortable, there are certain things that you need to take care of before you decide which coworking space to go for. There are so many options available nowadays that you can easily get confused. So, keep the following in mind and you will be good to go.





Make sure the location of the coworking space that you are choosing is not very secluded and isolated. You don’t want your business to be stuck in an area where your clients and you find it difficult to reach. Make sure that the coworking space is in a swank location where you get the opportunity to work amidst the giants of the industry. All the best coworking spaces are located in the major Metropolitans.





You don’t want to pay a big amount if you are using your office space for a very limited duration. Lookout whether the coworking space offers membership plans that can be customised. Also, check whether the coworking space is available in different cities. That way even if you are travelling, you can go and work in the office in that particular city.





Make sure that there are not a lot of competitors in the place where you are getting a shared office space. Competition is good, it tells you that your product has a good demand in the market. But being too close to your competitors might be a risky thing. You don’t want to give away your business plans and strategies, certain things need to remain a secret. So, make sure you know what teams are working near you.





These a few things that you can keep in mind while choosing a coworking space. It is one of the best experiences that you will have at the beginning of your start-up if you take all the decisions carefully. Make your early business days happy and budget-friendly by choosing a coworking space.



