



Congratulations - you have finally decided to embrace cloud computing and, with it, a host of benefits for your organization! Now you need to find the right cloud platform for your specific needs and execute a successful cloud migration - and this is a process riddled with challenges!





Over 80% of data migration efforts face hiccups and several cloud migrations fail due to improper planning, implementation, and budgeting. With expert support, however, you can overcome these challenges with minimal disruption. That is why, it is best to work with a cloud migration service provider who can help you understand the implications of cloud migration on your business and take the best steps to ensure maximum efficiency and revenue.





Here’s a list of the top 10 cloud migration service providers in India you can consider partnering with:





Cloudnowtech- CloudNow Technologies

CloudNow Technologies is a cloud consulting and cloud migration company with certified professionals and partnerships with leading cloud platform/solution providers like Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.





They have successfully implemented over 450 cloud migrations and served over 600 enterprise customers in various other capacities. Their range of comprehensive services include identification of needs and priorities, analyses of different platforms to choose the right cloud solution for each client, cloud/data/application migrations, hybrid cloud environment design, UI/UX design and development of custom cloud-based applications, testing, and managed cloud services.





AVASOFT

AVASOFT offers migration-as-a-service and also comes with its own migration suite which offers specific solutions such as: migration from IBM Connections to Office 365, GSuite to Office 365, Lotus Notes to Office 365, Slack to MS Teams, SharePoint Classic to Modern (and any other old version to latest version), Gentran to Sterling B2BI, Dynamics AX (old version to latest version).





Their main offering is data migration, cloud to cloud (cloud service migration), and other migration services specifically for Microsoft products. Additionally, AVASOFT also offers testing services, BI solutions, and managed cloud services.





In2IT Technologies

With its presence in multiple geographies including India, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, Australia, Kenya, Dubai, and Ghana, In2IT Technologies is an enterprise-level strategic technology consulting services provider.





While their primary services include IT consulting, business process management, mobility, managed services, technology infrastructure services, and more. They also offer cloud services such as cloud consulting, cloud canvas, and cloud migration services.





Progression Infonet Pvt Ltd

With the tagline ‘Whatever IT takes’, Progression Infonet promises to go the distance when it comes to delivery of world-class cloud solutions. Their 23 years of experience in the field and long-standing partnerships with VMware, HP, Oracle, and Microsoft make them a reliable solutions provider.





In the area of cloud computing, Progression’s services include managed SAP HANA hosting, managed enterprise cloud servers and private clouds, Office 365 and Microsoft Azure migration and support, as well as backup, storage and disaster recovery as a service. They also offer a range of other services including system integration, IT infrastructure outsourcing and offshoring, RPA and more.





Pi Datacenters

Primarily, Pi Datacenters owns and manages multi-tenant datacenters -- a service for which the company has been recognised as India’s best by DatacenterDynamics. The company has multiple certifications to its name, including those by ISO, SAP, STQC, PCIDSS, HIPAA and so on.





They offer both private and public cloud spaces of their own for use as co-location, cloud hosting or data storage units. Additionally, they also offer several on-demand services (NOC as-a-service, backup as-a-service, DR as-a-service, storage as-a-service), cloud managed services and remote management services.





CtrlS Datacenters

Established in 2007, this fairly young company has summited the datacentre peak to become Asia’s largest Tier4 datacenter. The company comes with the promise of secure, continual cloud hosting.





The company’s primary services include server/rack space colocation and public/private cloud hosting. They also provide Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), data backup and other such similar IT infrastructure services.





NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies Pvt Ltd

Primarily a datacenter space provider, NxtGen comes with four major offerings: infinitely scalable datacenters, IT infrastructure services, IT continuity services (backup, disaster recovery data protection, managed security and other as-a-service offerings), and IT transformation services (artificial intelligence).





The USP of NxtGen is its quality offerings at affordable costs. Their elastic container service (ECS), which matching in efficiency to major cloud providers, has beat even but is significantly cheaper.





Netmagic Solutions

Netmagic Solutions is a company that offers a range of datacenter and colocation spaces as well as disaster recovery, security, and network services. When it comes to cloud computing, the company offers private and multi-cloud spaces with Amazon Web Services.





In addition to these services, Netmagic Solutions also offers cloud migration through SimpliMigrate, their multi-platform Migration-as-a-Service offering. The uniqueness of this service is that they eliminate the need for complex manual activities and multiple tools.





Cyfuture

Cyfuture is a company that specializes in BlockChain, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and through these, the digital transformation of their client organizations. Cyfuture has a level 5 rating in CMMI and multiple ISO certifications to its credit.





Their host of services within cloud computing include cloud strategy consulting, cloud operation services, managed cloud services, cloud infrastructure and implementation, cloud security, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and cloud migration services.





Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a technology solutions provider with more than two decades of expertise in product engineering, testing, infrastructure management, and agile development. In 2015, the company was recognized as one of the '20 Most Promising Microsoft Technology Partners' by CIOReview.





As a cloud computing services provider and enablement partner, Nous Infosystems is involved in helping their clients make the right technology investment choices with our cloud-based IT solutions. They have both expertise and experience working with cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Rackspace and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).





Cloud migration can be a challenging task to plan and execute. However, migrating to the cloud can also drastically improve ease of operation and maximize your company’s efficiency -- making the whole process worth the effort!





Choose a cloud migration expert wisely, and you can be assured of a hassle-free transition to the cloud, in the most cost-effective and beneficial way possible.



