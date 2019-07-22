Some More Buddha Quotes To Rejuvenate You With Positivity

In addition to one of my previous articles, I decided to explain some more quotes by Buddha that are sure to bring peace to your chaos. Since there are a plethora of quotes out there by Buddha, it’s only fair that we take motivation from a lot of them. After all, it’s Buddha and we know that we can learn a lot from his teachings.





Just like the first seven, even these quotes have helped me a lot in my life by bringing me positivity. So, here are some more quotes by the great Buddha:





“Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth”





No matter how much you lie to yourself or anybody else, the truth will always be the truth. The sun stays hidden in the night and comes out in the day… the moon stays hidden in the day and comes out in the night. In a similar fashion, the truth might stay hidden for a short span of time, but it’ll eventually come out. So, just accept the truth and be who you are.





“You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection”





We spend a lot of our time loving and adoring other people… be it the members of our family, our friends, or our love interests/crushes. Although doing so is not wrong, but most of us forget the most important person in our lives… ourselves. Loving yourself is one of the most vital things and most of us fail to do so. Self-love is important… So, take out some time for yourself and do the things you wanna do… be the person you wanna be… live the life you wanna live.





“We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world”





Our life is what we want it to be. If we think that there’s a way we want to live, we will work to make that happen. Also, the world that is around us is just what we think it to be. If our thoughts are positive and optimistic, the world around us will automatically be a beautiful and lovable place. All that we want can be controlled by our thoughts.





“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship”





Not much to explain here, but an amazing Buddha quote that can teach us a lot about life. The greatest gift you can give to yourself is your health. If your health is good, you’ll automatically feel happy and positive. Your happiness and satisfaction are the most expensive things you own. They should not be compromised. The best relationship is the relationship of faithfulness that you have with yourself.





“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without”





Search within yourself if you want to find peace. Most of us seek peace and happiness in other things and people. We fail to see that no matter what we own or who we meet, we’ll be at peace only when we’ll accept that we are at peace with ourselves. This means that we need to be at peace with who we are.





“Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared”





Your happiness will not decrease if you share it with people. Most people prefer keeping things that give them happiness private. They do this because they think that they shouldn’t share it or the significance of that thing won’t remain the same. Buddha takes the example of a candle lighting a thousand other candles while still keeping its light unharmed. He did this to counter the belief that happiness decreases if it is shared with others.





Conclusion





So, these were some more quotes by the great Lord Buddha. These and the ones in my previous post are just a small portion of his arsenal of great and inspirational quotes. One who understands these quotes and the teachings of Lord Buddha shall achieve great positivity and peace of mind. Lord Buddha left behind nothing but his teachings for us. We must take full advantage of them to make ourselves better as human beings.