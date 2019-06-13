Switching From Outlook to G Suite: Here’s How To Do It

Want to migrate from Outlook to G Suite or personal Gmail account? Then data migration is also needed. This article present ingenious techniques of migrating data while switching from Outlook to G Suite or Personal Gmail account.Frosty Orange
There are lots of reasons why a user moving from Outlook to G Suite email account. It might be possible that wants to change the on-premise platform the cloud one, or want to access more advanced features.
But that’s only a one side of
However, migrating from Outlook to G Suite is itself a complex procedure. It is not as easy as it seems. Once you changed the email application, you need to inform the new email address to all of your business clients or other people whom you communicate with email messages. Above all, the old messages will not be present in a new application unless it migrates them manually. You need to import all of your as Emails, Contacts, Meetings, Appointments, Contacts group from previous Outlook application to G Suite Gmail account.
Happiest part is that there are some techniques through which you can transfer data while switching from Outlook to G Suite account without missing any data. All of them are illustrated in this technical write-up.
This Comprehensive Guide Explains
Thus after getting a brief idea about why people are moving from one email client to another one. Let’s check out how to import old data into new one. So, let’s get started!!!
The complete technique is well classified into two stages that needed to perform in a sequential manner.
Stage 1: Configure G Suite Gmail Account in Outlook 2016
Stage 2: Copy Outlook Emails in Google Apps Gmail
In the following section, we are going to discuss how to export contacts from Outlook to G Suite. For this, you need to open and execute the below-mentioned techniques:
Go through the below instructions to migrate calendar entries of Outlook into desired G Suite account.
It is evident from above that, to migrate every Outlook data such as emails, contacts, calendar – different procedures are required. Moreover, the above-discussed methods become daunting when it comes to huge data migration. Hence, the above workaround is good when you have a less amount of data.
In case of huge Outlook data migration, there is a requirement of an effective method. In such situation, try Outlook to G Suite Migration Tool developed by SysTools. It is an adept software whose aim is to import that all Outlook data into desired G Suite or personal Gmail account without the help of MS Outlook application.
What’s More: With the help of software, you can upload multiple PST files and transfer Outlook emails, contacts, group, appointment to G Suite Gmail account in one shot. Moreover, it supports PST file of all Outlook versions, including Outlook 2019 / 2016 / 2013 /2010.
There are dozens of factors why you might from Outlook to G Suite. Whether it is related to email security or others. Above all, moving thousands of emails and contacts is hard if the user does not know a dedicated migration technique. Therefore, in this technical write-up, we have discussed a complete guide to import data while migrating from Outlook to any G Suite plan. So, choose wisely!!!