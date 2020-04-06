Tapan Sheth Reveals the Important Lessons He Learnt as Nature and Wildlife Photographer

Wildlife photography is a challenging work as it requires a lot of minute observation as well as commitment. To go ahead in this field, you should have the proper knowledge about camera handling, lighting and also learn about the animals you want to capture in your frame. Photography is a vast field and capturing photos of wildlife is a rewarding experience.





In today’s time, the technology has brought new-age cameras to click pictures and even drone cameras are used to shoot something from a higher altitude. Exploring the true essence of nature and wildlife, photographer Tapan Sheth has over the years clicked many incredible pictures of various wildlife species including Asiatic lion, vulture, peacock, desert fox, short-eared owl among others.





His clicks have been lauded by BBC and Apple and many of the pictures clicked by Tapan were featured in Natgeo and National Geographic. He was the winner of Nature’s Best Photography Asia 2016 and his Instagram feed ‘@tapansheth’ is a beautiful depiction of nature and wildlife. In the last few years, the ace photographer has learnt several things about wildlife photography.





Check out some of the important things Tapan Sheth learnt in his process of becoming a wildlife photographer:





Know your camera gears:





One of the most essential things I have learnt is the fact of understanding camera gears. As per my experience, while capturing an action-packed picture, the moment lies for seconds, maybe 10 seconds, 15 seconds or 20 seconds. I thoroughly understood the settings of Canon EOS 550D, the first camera I brought for myself. I understood its settings in terms of shutter speed, ISO, camera stabilization, toggling between focus points and white balance.





Learn about animals you want to shoot:





The challenging thing in wildlife photography is that it takes time to understand the behaviour of any animal. For instance, to get a picture of a lion sitting near the grass won’t be possible. I can’t tell a lion to go and sit near the grass. The main game was all in the observation and with time, I started understanding the behaviour of animals. I started getting perfect shots when I studied animal behaviour properly.





Always be patient:





It would not be wrong to state that my patience level has reached new heights, thanks to my work. It has taught me to pay attention to the animal’s movements and anticipate their actions. There have been times I missed my perfect shot and there have been times I got my perfect shot after several attempts. With my complete focus on the viewfinder, I have learnt to not lose my patience and keep trying until I get the right shot.





Respecting nature and wildlife:





I would have never realized how beautiful the Earth is if I never stepped out and explored it. In my career of being a photographer, I have learnt to respect nature and its beauty. Wildlife has its own magic and I respect it the most. I never get disappointed if I miss getting my perfect shot because I understand and respect that animals can’t hear as we humans do. Also, I have the highest regards for the forest officials who have risked their lives for me on several occasions.





Create story and awareness through your clicks:





While capturing a shot of any animal, I try to create a story in my image. In simple words, I believe that your clicks should have a story to tell. For instance, I had clicked a picture of a lioness and a cub during my safari visit at Gir Forest. It was captured beautifully which any person could emotionally connect to. Besides this, raising awareness about nature and wildlife conservation is my main motive which I have been successfully doing with my work.