Top 10 Motivational Speakers in India

Going through a bad phase of your life? Can’t talk to your friends or family about it? Well, life is full of ups and downs, once you feel like the happiest person in the world while other times you might feel stuck in an unending cycle of distress. What matters is how you face those bad times and rise above it, and many a time all you need is an emotional push – ‘Motivation’!





Motivational speakers have a positive mindset and they bring new energy through their words, these speakers have highly skilled abilities to change the lives of millions. Here is a list of top motivational speakers in India who are professionals when it comes to creating an impact.





Ujjwal Chugh





Living life as an ordinary person is easy, but for achieving success, one needs to unleash their extraordinary self. An educator and motivator - Ujjwal Chugh is determined to enlighten the youth on how to invoke their less ordinary dimension. Founder and CEO of the ISOLS group, he is the voice behind many successful youths. With his inspiring words and thoughts, he touches an individual’s heart and mind and directs them towards success.





The former pilot in the Indian Air Wing is now a renowned motivational speaker, a technologist, a digital marketer, and life skills engineering expert. He has received awards like - The National Gaurav Award, The Honor of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Bravery Award, Saraswati Ratan Sammaan and Real Sanwad Excellence award. Ujjwal is also a successful author of the best seller “How to crack SSB” and the first “Digital Marketing dictionary" in the world.





Mr. Chugh has also performed on a worldwide famous platform - TEDx where he shared “The secret to become less ordinary - CKC.” Also, he has conducted various digital marketing and entrepreneurial sessions in well-known management colleges like IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, PIMR Indore, Delhi University (Ambedkar college) and the list is endless; to motivate and inspire the Indian Youth.





Ujjwal hosts “The Dot Putter Show” on YouTube every Friday which is an ultimate source of inspiration. He has created a less ordinary community that is filled with all those people who are doing something less ordinary in their life. Moreover, the inspirational speaker has undertaken an initiative to empower the rural youths through an initiative Rural India Revolution launched by Symphony organization. His sessions are powerpack interactive and inspirational ones, he is really a changemaker and an excellent mentor.





Dr. Vivek Bindra

Next on the list, we have Dr. Vivek Bindra who is a business coach along with a motivational speaker. He helps people in achieving their business goals through motivating sessions on leadership.





Vivek is also an entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of “Bada Business” that offers entrepreneurship programs for corporates. Dr. Bindra is an amazing influencer and has inspired many corporates and CEOs through his enlightening sessions. His sessions are interactive, powerful and entertaining based on life skills and management.





Sandeep Maheshwari





One of the top motivational speakers in India, Sandeep Maheshwari is an ambitious entrepreneur and a strong-willed person. Born in a middle-class family, Sandeep started his career as a model at the age of 19 but eventually learned about the exploitations faced by the models in the industry. To help with this, at the age of 26, he started his own business named ImagesBazaar, which is the world’s largest collection of Indian images.





Sandeep owns a YouTube channel through which he delivers his message to people nationwide. His videos are highly motivating and have mobilized the minds and hearts of millions till date. Moreover, he has received the Star Youth Achiever Award by the Global Youth Marketing Forum.





T.S. Madaan





Tanvinder Singh Madan is a Hindi motivational speaker of India, an actor, a comedian, a life coach, and a sales trainer. With over four decades of experience, Mr. Madan is a dynamic personality with amazing clarity of thoughts.





The entertaining speaker has received many prestigious awards, also he is awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Management and Innovation. He provides sessions to corporates, which are mostly in Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English), that keeps a person hooked for at least 3 hours. He has a very distinct style of speaking and is often invited to speak on various national television channels.





Priya Kumar





The only woman on the list, Priya Kumar is a dynamic speaker with an entertaining style of delivering a speech. She started her career as a tuition teacher and gradually under the guidance of her mentor Dr. Niranjan Patel became a motivational speaker. With a unique speaking style, she is famous for her interactive sessions and speaks at various seminars, conferences, and events worldwide.





Priya has won many awards and has written 9 books like “The calling” to date. At the age of 24, she became one of the youngest motivational speakers and since then she’s changing the lives of millions through her thoughts.





Gaur Gopal Das





A spiritual motivational speaker and a monk, Gaur Gopal Das is also a personal coach who inspires people through sharing deep spiritual thoughts. His knowledge is a blend of ancient philosophy and modern contemporary psychology and he applies the same to deliver speeches and thoughts. He has sessions with corporates and institutes and is also a part of “The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).”





Gaur Gopal Das was honored by the title “The Ideal Young Spiritual Guru” by the Indian student parliament of MIT, Pune. He owns a YouTube channel through which he delivers his thoughts and messages. Moreover, he is also an author of the book “Life’s Amazing Secrets.





Shiv Khera





Next on the list, we have a speaker who is also a politician, an author, and an activist. Shiv Khera formerly worked as a car washer and insurance agent, and now is an international motivational speaker. He has written many popular books and his first book named “You Can Win” is a bestseller.





Shiv’s seminars are quite interactive and entertaining, he organizes various events and conventions too. Moreover, he led a movement against caste-based reservations in India and is the founder of the ‘Bharatiya Rashtravadi Samanta Party.’





Sadhguru





Another spiritual speaker on the list is an Indian yogi and a famous author, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the founder of the “Isha Foundation” which is a non-profit organization. His sessions are mainly focused on the environment, education, and yoga. He organizes social gatherings all around the world and delivers spiritual teachings and messages in his speeches.





Because of his contribution to spiritualism, Sadhguru was awarded the “Padma Vibhushan Civilian Award.” Moreover, he is an author of various books on faith, religion, health, and spirituality. His books are amongst the best sellers and he also has appeared in the “The New York Times Best Seller List.”





Simerjeet Singh





From a successful Hotel manager to a successful International Speaker, Simerjeet Singh has achieved much in his life by overcoming all the obstacles in life. He started from scratch with no experience as a motivational speaker and now hosts events and seminars nationwide.





Apart from this, he is also a leadership coach, trainer and keynote speaker. Moreover, Simerjeet has conducted more than 1000 motivational programs and has inspired employees of over 100 companies.





Ujjwal Patni





Author of some best-selling books, Ujjwal Patni is a trainer along with a motivational speaker. His sessions based on life and business have touched the lives of many professionals. He also hosts an online show called, “The Ujjwal Patni Show” which is released on his Facebook page, YouTube Channel and the Ujjwal Patni App.





Awarded with more than 15 awards, his clientele includes professionals who are business owners and entrepreneurs. Moreover, he has written more than 500 articles and has conducted various programs till date.





Chetan Bhagat





An investment banker turned motivational speaker. Chetan Bhagat is a well-known author and a columnist too. He is usually known for his bestseller books based on love and life, as a columnist, he writes for The Times Of India and Dainik Bhaskar.





Chetan has a unique style of reaching the hearts of the young; he is often invited to speak in prestigious engineering and management colleges and also to corporates.





At some point in time in our lives, we all need someone who can guide us and re-energize our will power so that we can achieve our true potential. These motivational speakers are the best when in need, so the next time you feel low just watch some sessions of a motivational speaker on YouTube and you’ll feel confident again!