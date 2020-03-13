10 Famous Apps Using Reactjs Nowadays

Front-end development is continuously increasing by adding new tools released daily. There are several libraries and frameworks available online and choosing one from them is quite difficult. Talking about front-end development, Angular was the default choice for any business owners but the time has changed, React JS is breaking records in the web development market.

What is React?

Do you remember, how Facebook and messenger look back before few years? You need to refresh the entire page for new updates. But with ReactJs a popup message will appear, clicking on that will help you to update automatically. As a ReactJS Web Development Company, we can define React JS as one of the powerful and reliable cross-platform tools used by top companies to develop mobile applications. It mainly uses JavaScript with JSX, ES6, major updates to JavaScript including dozens of newly added features. Below we have showcase top mobile apps build using React Native.

1. Facebook

Facebook uses React Native as it is a cross-platform mobile app development platform that develops own mobile app. There are around 990 million users of Facebook daily as this social channel helps us to stay connected with friends and family. Facebook is built on React Native version and responsible for displaying the iOS and Android native components. ReactJS library was firstly placed on Facebook when the beta version was created. It was completely rewritten in React Native and called React Fiber.

2. Instagram

ReactJs has played a vast role in delivering digital experience to the user connected with Instagram. The app gives an amazing look and feels in terms of UI and UX. Moving an existing app to new technology is a big challenge for Instagram, but React Native has comparatively played well. The major change was made in the effect of the app and was easy to maintain for both Android and iOS platforms.

3. Netflix

Today, when you're enjoying great UI and Ux, it is due to React Native. React Native was also added with Netflix when it was facing the low performance on various devices. Netflix has initially published the blog by explaining how the ReactJS library has helped to overcome the difficulties and head to speed start from improving runtime performance, modularity, and various other advantages.

4. New York Times

Coming with a new design and a great project, the New York Times has given a great move with React Native. The New project adds a great look and feels to the content implemented to it. Looking at the interface we can say that it is built by React Native as there are impressive features added to it.

5. Discovery VR

Everyone loves to know something new daily, so as discovery VR brings adventure on an app that uses VR or 360 videos to give a better understanding. We can say that Discovery VR is one of the top React Native virtual reality apps that allow exploring new characters, new places and ideas every day. The app was given the new opportunity as the technology has given an immersing experience never like before. Explore the globe with discovery VR and watch incredible things on the go.

6. WhatsApp

Talking about daily using social platform Whatsapp has officially released ReactJS for building user interface from Facebook. It uses some of the most efficient engines such as Velocity.Js and Underscore.js to give better results. Currently, Whatapp is using React to give a better experience to the users.

7. Myntra

Myntra is one of the leading Indian fashion e-Commerce Companies from where one can shop for clothing, home furnishing, footwear, and other accessories for men, women, and kids. The perfect look and feel to the finest user experience you get are with the help of the ReactJS mobile app. React Native has given a beautiful presentation of the profiles, catalogs and order placement convenience to the user in a better way. ReactJs Development Services has offered an amazing UI and UX to all Android and iOS users.

8. Discord

You all must have a heart about free voice and chat app Discord for gamers. The game enables chatting between the team, allows checking the availability and catch up text conversations. Using React JS, 98% of the code on iOS and Android were shared which is the best example of using Cross-platform app development.

9. Airbnb

One of the best and popular app build using React Native is AirBnB. The research team of Airbnb said 60+ software engineers were working on React Technology to develop and design the application. The development team uses ReactJS Development Services to reuse React code and can easily refactor it when necessary.

10. Khan Academy

We will find a lot of khan academy based on ReactJS Development India using this technology. There is a set of differences seen after Khan Academy has implemented the React Library in it. Using this technology traditional backbone was updated and got better results. The team has defined this change as a worthy update as it covered several important features including element change and elimination of unnecessary re-renders.

Take away: