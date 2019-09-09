The 4 Best National Parks For RV Camping

There are no better destinations to visit in your RV than America’s most famous national parks. Climb a mountain, descend a canyon, watch a geyser spew, or spelunk deep inside the earth’s crust! In this guide, you’ll find all of the information you need for the best RV-friendly national parks.

What Makes an RV-Friendly National Park?

A great RV-friendly national park has plenty of camping (with and without reservations and hookups), spectacular geological wonders, and activities galore for everyone.

Some campsites are reservation only and some are first come first serve. First come first serve campgrounds let you enjoy the possibility of spontaneously packing up the RV for a trip to an interesting place.

Many National Parks don’t have water, sewer and electric hookups so it gives RVer’s a chance to hone their boondocking skills. Boondocking is camping without hookups of any kind. This is also known as dry camping or self-contained camping.

Best RV-Friendly National Parks

1. Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, Colorado

The draw: Spectacular views of the Rocky Mountain range.

Overview: 4 RV campgrounds, visitors centers, 359 miles of hiking trails, biking, horseback riding, fishing and guides available to help you enjoy these activities.





Ranger programs include Night Sky Astronomy and the ever popular wildlife presentation, Skins and Skulls. See the Spirit of the Mountain film at two of the visitors centers.

Lace up your hiking boots and get climbing. Elevations from 8,000 feet to Long’s Peak at 14,286 feet and anywhere in between. Shimmering lakes, mountain peaks, alpine valleys and plenty of wildlife dot the landscape. At night, see the heavens lit up.





Rocky Mountain National Park RV Campground Details:





Aspenglen Campground (elevation: 8,200 feet)

Total number of sites: 54

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Located on US 34, west of the Fall River entrance station.

Glacier Basin Campground (elevation: 8,500 feet)

Total number of sites: 150

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 35 feet

Location/Description: Located on Bear Lake Road, 6 miles south of the Beaver Meadows entrance station.

Moraine Park Campground (elevation: 8,160 feet)

Total number of sites: 245

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 40 feet

Location/Description: Located in a Ponderosa pine forest above the meadows of Moraine Park on Bear Lake Road, 2.5 miles south of the Beaver Meadows entrance station.

Timber Creek Campground (elevation: 8,900 feet)

Total number of sites: 98

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Located along the Colorado River in the Kawuneeche Valley on US 34, approximately 10 miles north of Grand Lake.





2. Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon, Arizona

The draw: One of the seven natural wonders of the world; hard to believe the mighty Colorado River carved this thing.

Overview: 4 RV campgrounds, visitor’s centers, mule ride, scenic drives, hike the rim, white water rafting, Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) walking tours.

Feel small in a good way. 18 miles across, 277 miles long, and a mile deep the geology of two billion years is there for all to see. Depending on the time of day, a dramatic light show erupts as the sun waxes and wanes bringing out oranges, blues, and purples. Adjacent is the glass-floored Hualapai (WALL-uh-pie) Tribe Skywalk that extends 70 feet over the canyon. (Gutsy resolve is a must!) Snap photos and marvel at the view of the Colorado River or at Hopi, Mohave and Pima Point overlooks. Hike along the rim on the easier paved Rim Trail near Grand Canyon Village.





Grand Canyon National Park RV Campground Details





Note: The Grand Canyon has both South Rim and North Rim campgrounds. While only 10 miles apart as the crow flies, they are separated by a 212 mile drive!

Desert View Campground (South Rim)

Total number of sites: 50

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Located 26 miles east of Grand Canyon Village.

Mather Campground (South Rim)

Total number of sites: 327

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Located in Grand Canyon Village

Trailer Village (South Rim)

Total number of sites: 80

Reservations accepted: Yes, required

Max RV Length: 50 feet

Location/Description: Located in Grand Canyon Village, adjacent to Mather Campground.

Paved sites with full-hookups.

North Rim Campground (North Rim)

Total number of sites: 90

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Located on the North Rim, approximately 1 mile north of the Grand Canyon Lodge and Visitors Center. Campsites are shaded by Ponderosa pines and Aspens. The campground borders Transept Canyon and provides a stunning view.

3. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

The draw: Old Faithful Geyser. There’s nothing like seeing 5,000 gallons of hot, boiling, steamy water burst from the ground and shoot up some 100 feet in the safety of a National Park.

Overview: 12 campgrounds, visitors centers, naturalist programs, nature trails, wildlife viewing.

Yellowstone National Park contains over 300 geysers, over two-thirds of those found on earth. After seeing Old Faithful, head to the north end of Yellowstone to the view the 132-foot Tower Falls and the 308-foot Lower Falls pouring into the Yellowstone River.





From the safety of the boardwalks, you can clearly see the opening in the earth’s crust and the aqua blue water below. Fair warning: the “rotten egg” smell coming from many of the pools is thanks to hydrogen sulfide, a natural gas, coming from the earth.

Bison, bear and moose roam freely. Watch out: Bison are not as slow and docile as they look. They can run up to speeds of 30 mph and weight in at some 2,000 pounds. According to the National Park Service (NPS) more people are hurt by bison than by bear in YNP. Park regulations require visitors stay 25 yards from all wildlife and 100 yards away from bears or wolves.





Yellowstone National Park RV Campground Details:





Bridge Bay Campground

Total number of sites: 425

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 40 feet

Location/Description: Located near Yellowstone Lake, 30 miles from the east entrance. Adjacent to Bridge Bay marina and store.

Canyon Campground

Total number of sites: 275

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 40 feet

Location/Description: Located near the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone River. Centrally located making it easy to get to the famous sights such as the upper and lower Yellowstone Falls.

Fishing Bridge RV Campground

Total number of sites: 325 Reservations accepted: Yes Max RV Length: 40 feet Location/Description: RV only park. Full-hookups. Located near the mouth of the Yellowstone River.

Grant Village Campground

Total number of sites: 425

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 50 feet

Location/Description: Located on the southwest shore of Yellowstone Lake in a pine forest, several miles from West Thumb Geyser Basin.

Indian River Campground

Total number of sites: 75

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 40 feet (mostly pull thru sites)

Location/Description: Located south of Mamouth Springs.

Lewis Lake Campground

Total number of sites: 85

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: A few sites at 25 feet, most sites are less

Location/Description: Located on the southeast shore of Lewis Lake. Eight miles north of the south entrance.

Madison Campground

Total number of sites: 275

Reservations accepted: Yes

Max RV Length: 50 feet

Location/Description: 16 miles north of Old Faithful geyser.

Mammoth Campground

Total number of sites: 85 (mostly pull-thru sites)

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 75 feet

Location/Description: Located 5 miles from the north entrance.

Norris Campground

Total number of sites: 100

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Wooded campground. Centrally located on the west side of the park.

Pebble Creek Campground

Total number of sites: 27

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 25 feet

Location/Description: Located 9 miles west of the northeast entrance.

Tower Fall Campground

Total number of sites: 32 (best suited for smaller RVs)

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Located a short distance from Tower Creek.

Slough Creek Campground

Total number of sites: 23 (best suited for smaller RVs)

Reservations accepted: No

Max RV Length: 30 feet

Location/Description: Located 5 miles east of Tower junction. Along the banks of the Slough Creek.

4. Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

The draw: Descend some 400 steps into the longest known underground cave system of the world. 390 miles have been explored so far.

Overview: 3 campgrounds, visitor centers, cave tours, naturalist programs, nature trails, river camping, canoeing on the Green River, horseback riding, and bicycling.









Strap on your headlamp and get spelunking. Tours are designed for each skill level and interest. Take the historic tour and see the huge main cavern. Learn how at one time the cave was once explored using torches and also mined for Saltpeter, a critical component of gunpowder.





Mammoth Cave Campground Details:





Mammoth Cave Campground