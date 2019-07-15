The Only Thing You Need To Remember About The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People

Isn’t success the ultimate target of everything we do in our lives? Recognizing the path which leads to that target is what the journey a bit easier. Where success doesn’t have one definitive path, but knowing which habits might ease up the journey to success can make all the difference. Start by reading the classic self-help book of Stephen Covey “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”





Covey was a firm believer that perceptions are human creation based on the phenomenon of how we see the world and on our understanding of the worldly paradigms. However, things might not always be the way we see it. In order to succeed, we need to change ourselves; starting with changing and transforming our perceptions.





The definition of success is still an unfathomable enigma for many. Getting a better academic degree or a high paying job might be the epitome of success for few, where many consider the inner divulgence and peace as the true essence of success. In earlier times, character ethics were the basis of success, but over some time, the paradigm shifted towards personality ethics.





What Practices Make You Successful?





The way we perceive a problem makes a huge difference. In order to accomplish true success, fundamental changes are necessary that not only includes attitude and behavioral changes; rather, it also involves a change in the way of thinking. That’s when Stephen Covey's seven habits of highly effective people come into play:





Being proactive is all about taking responsibility for what goes on with your life, your choices and decisions. Proactive people work more on what should be done in a certain situation rather than blaming and focusing on the factors that caused it.

Have a clear idea of the end result. Our conscience, combined with active imagination allows us to visualize where we are headed. Whatever you do, being with an end result in your mind.

Keep your priorities at the top of your to-do list. Prioritizing your chores and activities enable you to maintain order and discipline in your life.

Go for win-win theory, where it might require courage and higher consideration; this method is not workable in the highly competitive work environments.

Giving out advice and suggestion is not rocket science. But before giving any suggestion having a deep understanding of the problem requires emphatic listening. Before seeking for an opportunity to be understood, try to understand others to gain their trust and inspire sincerity.

Know that every person follows different set-off values and perceptions. The key to being successful is to understand and respect all those differences. Where it allows you in creating new possibilities, it enables you to look at things from a different point of view.

Effectiveness comes from regular improvement and preservation of the values and ethics. This renewal is not just intellectual; rather, it involves the spiritual, mental, physical and social aspects.





Come to think of all these habits in a collective manner; these habits can be summarized in two basic lessons:





If you want to accomplish your dreams and goals, scrolling down your Facebook timeline or Instagram feed won’t help you. Success is the result of tireless efforts, sleepless nights, endless struggles and well-planned actions. Realizing your dreams require strategically planned actions, proper time management and well-thought-out prioritization.





If you have read the masterpiece of Stephen Convey, then you might recall a two-by-two matrix and the ultimate solution for proper time management. The matrix has proven to be effective and helpful when it comes to planning out the things before taking any actions.





The Matrix for Problem-Solving:





The matrix was further divided into four quadrants, two rows namely important and not important and two columns, namely urgent and not urgent. Let’s take a detailed look at each quadrant:

Urgent-Important:

This quadrant includes some of the high-priority tasks that should be completed that week. Tight deadlines and meetings called on urgent notice come into this category. Measures taken in a condition of crisis and methods to counter emergency situations are few of the examples that relate to things which comes in this quadrant.

Not Urgent-Important:

Things that might benefit in the long run but doesn’t require immediate attention fall into this category. It could be attending a conference or a workshop, attending it might benefit you in numerous ways, but it doesn’t have to be completed on urgent basis. You might be a marketer who has to attend a sales conference or exhibition or you could be a Wikipedia writer who has to meet the client for content requirement, setting up your priorities help you in better planning and execution.

Urgent-Not Important:

Call them road-blockers or obstruction; these tasks and chores are reason success look like an impossible task. These tasks usually take most of the time and hours of our week and days. Phone calls, emergency appointments, unnecessary meetings and conferences are few of the stuff that falls in this category. Where we continue doing these tasks, if you think about it, attending a seminar just because you accepted an invite isn’t as important as you made it be.

Not Urgent-Not Important:

The things we do to take a break, to refresh the mind and to restore the drained energy. Whether it includes watching a TV series or a movie or reading a book or simply scrolling through the social media feed, where these tasks are not urgent but are important for fulfilling pleasure needs. Where these tasks are quite trivial, yet we spend numerous hours doing such tasks. From spending hours of the day eating chips to keeping your social media updated, all these tasks are unimportant and at times irrelevant, but they consume most of our time.





Conclusion:

Where it might be a bit difficult to stick to the to-do list, making a two-by-two matrix for your daily work activities and routine not only helps in better time management rather it also uncovers new opportunities and lets you explore new connections.